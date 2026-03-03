AJP flags ‘serious lapses’ in ADRE recruitment, demands high-level probe

Guwahati, March 3: Regional party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has demanded a high-level probe into alleged irregularities in the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE), claiming that fraudulent appointments in posts reserved for the tea tribe and Adivasi communities have exposed serious lapses in the recruitment process.

“Alleged use of fake documents by some candidates to secure jobs in reserved categories was unfortunate and deeply concerning. The rights of the tea community could not be compromised,” AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said.

The party cited departmental findings indicating that 98 candidates have already been declared ineligible and that legal action would be initiated against those who attempted to secure appointments through fraudulent means.

The regional party further noted that complaints against 123 candidates led to a fresh round of document verification under the direction of the Tribal Welfare Department.

According to the party, 25 candidates failed to appear during the verification exercise, while 21 produced adequate documents and 24 were unable to submit complete documentation, developments that AJP said, have raised questions about the transparency and credibility of the recruitment process.

AJP also flagged what it termed a “serious allegation” that positions reserved for tea tribe and Adivasi candidates may have been diverted to outsiders.

Questioning how alleged outsiders could access reserved posts at a time when educated youths from tea and Adivasi backgrounds are struggling for employment, the party asked whether any organized nexus or patronage was involved in the process.

The regional party asserted that misuse of reservation policy and denial of opportunities to eligible candidates would not be tolerated and called upon the government to take strict action against those found responsible.

Among its demands, AJP sought an immediate high-level inquiry into the matter, disclosure of all documents related to appointments in reserved posts and cancellation of appointments of those found guilty, along with legal proceedings.

Reiterating its stand, Gogoi said the party would continue to raise the issue to safeguard the rights of tea tribe and Adivasi youths and to uphold the integrity of the reservation system in State recruitment.