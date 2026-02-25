Flood-free Guwahati plan picks up pace with Silsako dig, Rs 25-Cr drain project

Guwahati, Feb 25: The city’s long-standing artificial flooding problem could see a resolution this year, with the Assam government asserting that extensive measures are underway to address the issue in a sustained manner.

Speaking to the press during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a flood wall at Rukminigaon, Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said large-scale excavation and drainage projects are currently in progress in several vulnerable areas across the city.

Highlighting efforts to tackle recurring waterlogging, the minister said excavation work is underway on nearly 800 bighas of land in Silsako, a move expected to significantly improve water flow and mitigate urban flooding.

Desiltation and drain construction activities are also ongoing in multiple parts of Guwahati, he added.

“We have formed a dedicated flood-free mission team that is continuously working to provide long-term relief to the people of Guwahati. Our approach is scientific and based on detailed surveys conducted by experienced agencies. Their reports have guided the planning and execution of these projects,” Mallabaruah said.

He noted that Rukminigaon has long faced severe waterlogging during heavy rainfall. “Flooding disrupts daily life, and residents have repeatedly demanded permanent relief. The government has taken this issue seriously and initiated multiple projects to address it,” he said.

Mallabaruah informed that a major drainage project worth around Rs 25 crore has been planned for the area.

“We will carry out excavation along the road and the Bahini River to increase its carrying capacity by nearly 1.5 metres. This will ensure that rainwater flows smoothly and ultimately reaches the Brahmaputra. Once completed, it will significantly reduce waterlogging in the surrounding localities,” he added.

The Minister further said steps are being taken to strengthen the city’s drainage network as a preventive measure.

“We have planned a major drain from Excel Care Hospital, and work on that will begin soon. These interconnected drainage systems are part of a larger strategy to prevent artificial flooding in Guwahati,” he said.

Earlier, during his recent visit to Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah endorsed the state government’s roadmap to make Assam flood-free within the next five years.

Referring to the recurring devastation caused by floods, Shah said the Brahmaputra would be scientifically managed through reservoirs, modern embankments and an improved irrigation network.

“Flood control will now be a long-term and transformative effort,” Shah said, expressing confidence in the state’s initiatives to address both urban and riverine flooding.

Turning to civic infrastructure, Mallabaruah said work has begun to develop a planned and organised Beltola Bazaar.

“People have long been demanding a planned and organised Beltola Bazaar. We are starting the work today to create better facilities and streamline the market,” he stated.

On environmental initiatives, the Minister announced the development of an urban forest at a site that was previously used as a garbage dumping ground.

“At one time, this place was filled with garbage. After cleaning it, we are now developing an urban forest using the Miyawaki method. The trees will be local species and will grow nearly ten times faster, which will help improve the ecological balance of the area,” he said.