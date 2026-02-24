Assam strengthens flood defence with 1,000 km of new embankments since 2021

Guwahati, Feb 24: With over 40 per cent area of Assam considered flood prone, managing floods is of vital importance.

The Water Resources department has made significant progress in flood and erosion risk management, integrated water resources development, and institutional reforms since May 2021.

The department has focused on resilience building through infrastructure creation, technology adoption, and policy support.

Sources in the Water Resources department told The Assam Tribune that about 1,000 km of new embankments have been constructed or are under various stages of construction across the State, and around 540 km of embankments have been raised and strengthened.

With erosion causing havoc in different parts of the State, 280 anti-erosion schemes covering 320 km have been completed, while 43 sluice gates have been constructed. A total of 862 schemes have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 28,117 crore in the last five years.

Last year, Assam did not face major floods due to low rainfall, but the Water Resources department is confident that the new schemes taken up by it would be able to mitigate floods this year.

Sources revealed that Embankment Monitoring Committees involving district administration and local communities have been created in the flood-prone areas to ensure that the embankments are properly maintained.

A Hydro-Informatics Unit has been established for flood forecasting, modelling and real-time monitoring, while an Integrated Process Management System under development for digitization of workflows has also been put in place.