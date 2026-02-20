Amit Shah unveils Vibrant Villages Programme–II in Barak Valley, vows developed borders

Silchar, Feb 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP–II) from Nathanpur, a border village in Cachar district, declaring that India’s border habitations would now emerge as the “first and finest villages” of the country.

Addressing a large public gathering, Shah described the programme as a strategic national mission aimed at transforming border areas through infrastructure, security and inclusive growth.

“The border villages are not India’s last villages anymore, they are India’s first villages. From this sacred land, we begin a journey to make them number one in connectivity, education, healthcare, employment and development,” Shah said.

The second phase of the programme will cover nearly 2,000 villages across more than 330 strategically important border blocks in 17 states and Union Territories adjoining Pakistan and Bangladesh, with an estimated outlay of around Rs 7,000 crore.

In Assam, 140 villages across 26 blocks in nine border districts including Cachar, Sribhumi, Dhubri, South Salmara, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri will benefit from the initiative.

Highlighting the scope of the project, Shah said the mission will ensure all-weather roads, uninterrupted electricity, mobile connectivity, piped drinking water, improved healthcare outreach, educational infrastructure and livelihood opportunities in border areas.

“Our aim is clear to have zero migration from border villages, zero infiltration into the country and zero disparity between border and mainland regions. We want people living in these areas to feel secure and proud, and never think of leaving their homes,” he said.

Shah stressed that the programme would also strengthen national security by ensuring development and stability in sensitive frontier zones.

He asserted that economic empowerment, infrastructure and connectivity would make border regions resilient against both infiltration and natural disasters such as floods.

The Home Minister also stated that the presenr government had taken decisive steps to seal infiltration routes and reclaim encroached land.

“Under the Chief Minister's leadership, lakhs of bighas of encroached land have been freed. Security and development go hand in hand. A secure Assam means a secure India,” Shah said, reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to protecting the state’s territorial and demographic integrity.

He also endorsed the Assam government’s roadmap to make the state flood-free within five years. Referring to the recurring devastation caused by floods, Shah said the Brahmaputra would be scientifically managed through reservoirs, modern embankments and irrigation networks.

“The water that once caused destruction will now irrigate farmers’ fields, fill reservoirs and promote tourism and economic growth. Flood control will now be a long-term and transformative effort,” he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his address, said the programme would ensure electricity, water supply, mobile connectivity, roads, schools and health services in remote border villages. He added that nearly Rs 6,000 crore would be invested in infrastructure and welfare initiatives in the state.

Sarma also urged residents to remain in border areas and not migrate to cities, emphasising that development and security measures would safeguard both livelihoods and land rights.