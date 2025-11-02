Zubeen Garg probe: Education Minister hails Assam police, vows swift chargesheet

Guwahati, Nov 2: Following Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s announcement that the probe report into Zubeen Garg’s death would be made public by December 10, Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on Sunday lauded the Assam Police for showing “great efficiency” in solving criminal cases.

“The performance of Assam Police has been commendable. In recent times, they have shown great efficiency in handling several criminal cases. I completely trust their work,” Pegu told the press, after watching Garg’s last cinematic venture Roi Roi Binale at a city theatre, on Sunday.

Expressing confidence in the ongoing investigation, Pegu said he had full faith in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Assam Police, adding that the chargesheet against those arrested would be filed within the stipulated time.

“The role of the police is to investigate and submit the chargesheet. Once that is done, the process of justice begins. The government is focused on ensuring that the chargesheet is filed within the given timeframe. People have faith in the Chief Minister, and I too believe the chargesheet will be submitted on time,” he said.

So far, the SIT has arrested seven individuals, including event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, in connection with the case.

As of Saturday, the SIT has questioned over 100 people, including witnesses, associates, and event organisers.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma said the probe into the artiste’s death was “on the right track” and assured that Garg would “100% get justice”.

He revealed that the investigation had reached a crucial stage, with several key pieces of evidence already uncovered, hinting that the findings might surprise the public once made public.

“We plan to present the facts before the people by December 10. Though the final deadline is December 17, I’m confident we’ll be ready earlier,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to transparency, the Chief Minister added that the final submission of the chargesheet would mark a decisive step toward justice.