West Karbi Anglong unrest: Opposition to meet Guv, demand relief, inquiry

Guwahati, Dec 31: A delegation of opposition political parties in Assam will submit a memorandum to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday evening, following an on-the-spot inquiry into the recent violence in West Karbi Anglong district.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia has sought an appointment with the Governor at 4 pm to present the memorandum, which will demand adequate compensation for the families of those killed in the violence.

The opposition has also called for compensation and relief for the injured and others affected by the unrest.

“Demands will be raised for providing compensation as per rules to the families of the deceased and injured. We also demand an inquiry into the losses caused by the violent incidents and extending relief to the affected persons,” Saikia said in a statement, on Tuesday.

The decision follows a visit by a joint delegation of opposition parties, including the Congress, CPI(M), Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), to Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong, where they met families of the deceased and assessed the situation on the ground.

After the visit, the opposition parties alleged that the violence was the result of a political conspiracy, accusing the ruling dispensation of pursuing a “divide and rule” policy by fuelling divisions between hills and plains, as well as among communities and tribes, for electoral gains.

Saikia further alleged that widespread irregularities and corruption under Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang had contributed to an “anarchic situation” in the district.

He said the PGR–VGR land issue must be examined in detail during eviction drives and demanded that the arson at Ronghang’s residence and the subsequent demolition of the house by members of his family also be investigated.

Violence broke out in Karbi Anglong on December 24 after clashes between two groups of protesters, prompting security forces to resort to lathicharge and tear gas. The unrest left two people dead and around 173 security personnel injured.

The unrest reportedly followed police action against a hunger strike demanding the eviction of non-tribals from PGR and VGR land in Kheroni.

The protests later escalated, with agitators torching KAAC chief Ronghang’s old residence in Dongkamokam.

Following the clashes, the KAAC, after holding talks with representatives of the protesting organisations, decided to carry out eviction of all encroached PGR and VGR land in the twin districts within the next 15 days.

CEM Ronghang added that eviction notices would be issued from Tuesday onwards, with 339 families receiving temporary relief following a stay order from the Gauhati High Court.