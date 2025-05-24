Veer Lachit Sena backs Sankar Jyoti Baruah, AASU distances itself amid assault allegations

Jorhat/Sivasagar, May 24: The Veer Lachit Sena on Saturday reiterated its commitment to the Assamese community, asserting it will continue to raise issues concerning indigenous people and the "sons of the soil."

Rantu Paniphukan, Secretary of Veer Lachit Sena, clarified that the organization is not politically aligned but will take necessary steps to protect the rights and dignity of Assamese people. Referring to the Duliajan incident, Paniphukan remarked, “The residents of Duliajan have shown that anyone who disrespects the indigenous people will face a strong response.”

Criticising the government, Paniphukan alleged that it is working in the interest of capitalists and the trading community. He condemned the treatment of former AASU General Secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah by the police, calling it an attempt to suppress voices speaking for the welfare of the society.

“There are legal procedures if Baruah is guilty, but police oppression is unacceptable. He has always voiced public concerns. The government is targeting dissent and trying to instill fear,” he said.

AASU distances itself from Sankar Jyoti Baruah

Meanwhile, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has distanced itself from Baruah, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting petrol pump workers in Duliajan. At a press conference in Guwahati, AASU President Utpal Sarma said, “This issue is between two non-Assamese business groups. AASU has no role in it.”

Sarma also stated that Baruah had earlier left AASU to avoid expulsion due to allegations of sexual misconduct against a fellow member. “We have no reason to support him,” he added.

Veer Lachit Sena to stand by Baruah

Veer Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha, released after a 9-hour detention on Friday, confirmed continued support for Baruah. “We are not concerned about his affiliations. He is a son of the soil and we will protest for his release,” Chaliha said.

He also warned against any attempts by non-Assamese individuals or alleged illegal immigrants to insult the Assamese community, stating that a "befitting response" would be given.

Earlier, AJP leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi also condemned Baruah’s arrest.

The case

Baruah was arrested on May 19 in Duliajan, Dibrugarh district, for allegedly assaulting petrol pump workers. A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said he was picked up for interrogation late Sunday.

Baruah, in a social media post, dismissed the allegations, calling them a conspiracy to malign him.

Last year, Baruah had resigned as the general secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), amid controversy surrounding his personal life and allegations of sexual harassment of a law student.

The 22-year-old law student of Gauhati University had alleged that Baruah had threatened her life, emotionally and physically abused her, and made false promises of marriage.