Lurinjyoti Gogoi slams BJP govt after detention of Bir Lachit Sena leader

Guwahati, May 23: Widespread protests erupted across Assam following the detention of several protest leaders including Bir Lachit Sena's administrative secretary Shringkhal Chaliha and former AASU general secretary Shankarjyoti Barua, prompting strong condemnation from regional political and student organisations who labelled the BJP-led state government’s actions as authoritarian and undemocratic.

A chorus of condemnation has emerged from various student unions, civil society groups, and opposition political parties, labeling the detentions as undemocratic and unconstitutional.

In a press statement, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi slammed the BJP-led government, stating that the act of detaining peaceful protesters exposes the “autocratic character” of the ruling regime.

“By detaining leaders like Shringkhal Chaliha, the BJP government has once again shown its authoritarian face,” Gogoi said. “Since the beginning, this government has made every attempt to crush democratic movements in Assam. What happened today is yet another example of that oppressive approach.”

Gogoi was himself stopped by police at the gate of the Dibrugarh police station when he tried to meet the detained leaders and inspect the chained protest vehicle.

“The BJP government is actively restricting the constitutional rights and freedoms of the people. They claim no handcuffs can be used without the Chief Minister’s approval, yet we saw leaders like Shankarjyoti Barua handcuffed. This implies direct approval from the CM himself. It’s a political strategy to suppress opposition,” he added.

He further called for an independent enquiry into the conduct of the police and demanded the immediate release of Shringkhal Chaliha and other detained protesters.

Meanwhile, Shankarjyoti Barua was taken to court in handcuffs after being arrested following a scuffle at the B.N. Singh petrol pump in Duliajan. His treatment has sparked a statewide outcry, with numerous tribal and indigenous organisations demanding his unconditional release.

In Jorhat’s Mariani area, the All Indigenous Students’ Union staged a strong protest. Addressing the gathering, central committee leader Bitul Kurmi stated, “We are shocked by the undemocratic arrest of Shringkhal Chaliha and the inhumane treatment of Shankarjyoti Barua. We condemn the use of handcuffs and demand their immediate release.”

“We urge people to not misdirect their anger towards the tea community. Some are trying to divide us by targeting the community over a single legislator’s actions. We must remain united,” he said.

Adding to the unrest, a bandh (shutdown) was called in Duliajan, supported by various local and student organisations. The Assam Police detained several vehicles en route to the protest site, further escalating tensions.

With political temperatures soaring, opposition voices warn of continued state-sponsored suppression and vow to intensify their democratic movement to restore civil liberties and justice for the detained leaders.