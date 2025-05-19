Ex-AASU general secretary arrested over assault of petrol pump staff in Dibrugarh

Guwahati, May 19: Former All Assam Students Union (AASU) general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting petrol pump workers in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, police said.

A case was registered at Duliajan Police Station, and he was picked up by police for interrogation on Sunday night, a senior officer said.

“Baruah has been arrested in connection with a complaint of physical assault of petrol pump workers in Duliajan. According to reports, he assaulted the workers,” the police informed.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the officer said.

Meanwhile, Baruah dismissed the allegations in a social media post, calling them a conspiracy to malign him.

A loose translation of his Assamese post read, “Misinformation is being spread about my arrest.”

Last year, Baruah had resigned as the general secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), amid controversy surrounding his personal life and allegations of sexual harassment of a law student.

The 22-year-old law student of Gauhati University had alleged that Baruah had threatened her life, emotionally and physically abused her, and made false promises of marriage before making this choice.

The charges had generated a lot of conversation within AASU. While Baruah acknowledged having dated the student in the past, he claimed the relationship terminated six months ago. He had taken an anticipatory bail in the case.





With inputs from PTI