‘UPPL will win Chirang Duwar,’ says nominee Kampa Borgoyari amid ticket row

Chirang, Aug 31: After securing the United People’s Party-Liberal (UPPL) ticket from the 14 No. Chirang Duar constituency ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, former BTC Deputy Chief Kampa Borgoyari, on Sunday, asserted that he is fully prepared to challenge Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary.

“UPPL will win here. No other party can defeat us. UPPL is in a stronger position than BPF. When I joined UPPL, nearly 4,000 people joined with me, and many more will follow. Our party is ready, and I am personally ready to defeat Hagrama no matter what,” Borgoyari told reporters in Chirang.

The announcement came on the same day UPPL released its second list of 16 candidates, approved by the Central Working Committee and declared by party president Pramod Boro.

However, the release triggered a wave of resignations and protests within the party.

Dr. Sangrang Brahma, General Secretary (A) of the UPPL Youth Wing, resigned on Sunday from both his post and primary membership. In his resignation letter to Boro, Dr. Brahma expressed deep dissatisfaction with Borgoyari’s nomination.

Calling the decision an “insult to the hardworking people and party workers of Chirang Duar,” he wrote:

“Nominating Khampa Borgoyari, who was already rejected by the people while contesting from BPF, is a grave injustice. This has sidelined the younger generation, depriving them of opportunities and creating a leadership vacuum in the area.”

Following his resignation, discontent spread quickly. Several local party workers, including Chirang Duar Block president Birdau Mushahary, also stepped down, waving party flags and raising slogans against the leadership.

Reacting to the backlash, Borgoyari accused Dr. Brahma and Mushahary of duplicity. “They said they would accept whatever the high command decided, but behind the scenes, they canvassed house-to-house for Sangrang. They have done the opposite of what they declared. Regardless, UPPL will win—even if they contest independently,” he said.

Interestingly, UPPL founder and General Secretary Mauti Brahma Hajowary, after being denied a party ticket, has confirmed that he will file nomination on Monday as an independent candidate from the 13 no. Chirang constituency.

The UPPL has already announced Saikhong Basumatary as its official candidate from the same seat.

“I will not say anything today. I will speak after resigning from the party. I will file nomination tomorrow independently,” said Hojowary.

Earlier, on August 22, the UPPL had released its first list of 18 candidates, which too sparked both celebrations and protests across constituencies.

The unfolding developments in Chirang Duwar have highlighted the deep internal rift within the UPPL over ticket distribution.