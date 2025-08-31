BTC polls: Discontent brews in UPPL as protests, resignations erupt over tickets

Kokrajhar, Aug 31: The ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) is facing growing unrest within its ranks ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Election 2025, as a series of resignations and protests erupted over ticket distribution.

Dr. Sangrang Brahma, General Secretary (A) of the Youth Wing, tendered his resignation on Sunday not only from his post but also from the party’s primary membership.

In his resignation letter addressed to the UPPL President Pramod Boro, Dr. Brahma expressed deep dissatisfaction with the nomination of Khampa Borgoyari as the party’s candidate from the 14th Chirang Duwar Constituency.

Calling the decision an “insult to the hardworking people and party workers of Chirang Duwar”, Dr. Brahma wrote, “Nominating Khampa Borgoyari, who was already rejected by the people while contesting from BPF, is a grave injustice. This decision has sidelined the younger generation and deprived them of opportunities, creating a leadership vacuum in the area.”

Following his resignation, the discontent spread rapidly. Several party workers, including the president of UPPL’s Chirang Duwar block, resigned, waving party flags and raising slogans against the leadership.

Block president Birdau Mushahary said, “We do not support Khampa Borgoyari. He has done many wrongs and lost the people’s trust. If the high command ignores our voice, we will move away from the party. Dr. Sangrang Brahma will contest as an independent candidate.”

Meanwhile, political unrest also unfolded in the 17th Sabijhar Constituency of Bijni, where a section of UPPL workers staged demonstrations demanding a ticket for Guneshwar Goyari, the former councilor and current president of Bijni Municipality.

At a demonstration held in Bijni’s Ward No. 1 on Saturday, several ward members, including Mira Saha, Nikunj Saha, Tuton Pal, Dipanjali Das, and Alokesh Damar, voiced strong opposition to the leadership’s alleged sidelining of Goyari.

Ward member Alokesh Damar warned, “If Guneshwar Goyari’s name is not in the candidate list by September 6, we will resign en masse from UPPL.”

Local leaders also echoed the sentiment, with Amjad Ali, President of Gargao Balatal VCDC, saying, “Guneshwar Goyari has worked tirelessly for the party. If he is denied a ticket due to political strategies, he will contest independently.”

Parallel power shows in Kokrajhar

Even as internal discord rocked the party, UPPL attempted to project strength by inaugurating its Central Election Steering Committee office at Bhabanipur, Titaguri in Kokrajhar on Saturday.

The event witnessed a large turnout of workers and was led by Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, who was joined by Lok Sabha MP Joyanta Basumatary, MLA Lawrence Islary, General Secretary Raju Narzary, and senior party leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Rwngwra Narzary declared confidently, “UPPL is now the people’s party. No force can defeat us. In the forthcoming BTC elections, our candidates will secure victory in all forty constituencies.”

Meanwhile, opposition Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) held a guardian meeting at the Science College auditorium in Kokrajhar. Former BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, joined by senior leaders including Pramila Rani Brahma and Derhasat Basumatary, outlined the party’s election roadmap.

In a sharp attack on UPPL Chief Boro, Mohilary remarked, “Pramod Boro is a super flop leader who has betrayed the hopes and aspirations of the Bodo people.”

With just 22 days to go for the BTC polls, reports of an internal rift within the ruling UPPL could deal a decisive blow to the party’s prospects.