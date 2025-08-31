BTC Polls: UPPL releases fresh list, Congress & BPF respond in multi-cornered race

Kokrajhar, August 31: With just 22 days left for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, political parties in the region have intensified preparations, unveiling fresh lists of candidates as the battle for control of the council enters a decisive phase.

The ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on Sunday released its second list of 16 candidates, approved by the Central Working Committee and announced by party president Pramod Boro.

Key nominees include Boro himself from Goibari, Ranjit Basumatary (Nichima), Ukhil Mushahary (Kachugaon), Khampa Borgoyari (Chirang Duar), and Mariam Toppo (Nonai Serfang).

The list also features a mix of seasoned leaders and new entrants such as Prosen Brahma, Mursida Begum, Ranju Ahmed, and Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, reflecting a strategy of balancing experience with fresh representation.

The UPPL had earlier declared its first list of 18 candidates on August 22, sparking both celebrations and protests in different constituencies. Boro, whose name was absent from the first phase, had reassured supporters that the party core committee was working with a clear strategy.

On Saturday, other major players including the Congress, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), and Alternative Party of Boroland (APB) also declared their candidates.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) announced a large slate of 37 names, signalling its intent to expand its presence in BTR politics.

Among the key figures are Ranchana Basumatary (Jamduar), Rananajay Narzary (Soraibil), Kwrrwm Mushahary (Kachugaon), Sahar Ali (Fakiragram), Dwimu Roje (Dotma), and Matilal Basumatary (Banargaon).

The BPF, led by Hagrama Mohilary, released its second list of 10 candidates, including Jangila Hazowary (Manas Serfang), Khalilur Rahman (Thuribari), Diganta Goyari (Salbari), Swmkhwr Boro (Koklabari), and Jiten Muchahary (Goibari). This comes after its first list of 22 names announced on August 5.

The relatively new Alternative Party of Boroland (APB) also unveiled eight nominees in its second phase, with names like Md Delwar Hossain (Guma), Harkuliash Basumatary (Jamduar), Nara Basumatary (Soraibil), and Manoj Mushahary (Banargaon).

The party is seeking to establish itself as a credible challenger to the established forces.

With the UPPL, Congress, BPF, APB, BJP, and other regional outfits now fielding candidates across constituencies, the BTC elections are shaping up to be a high-stakes, multi-cornered contest.