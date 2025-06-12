Union MoS Margherita downplays Bhupen Borah’s BJP switch speculation

Jorhat, June 12: Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Wednesday said that the possibility of former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah joining the BJP is "very slim".

“Whether Borah joins or not is secondary. If he can free himself from the so-called ‘Miya love’ and his long-standing political affiliations, every party would welcome him. But the real question is — can he overcome his ingrained habit of bowing before one family? The Congress culture of kneeling before the Gandhi family is difficult to shed. Considering this, the chances of Bhupen Borah joining any other party appear remote,” Margherita said.

Responding to speculation over his political future, Borah on Tuesday had reaffirmed his loyalty to the Congress. He stated that he would continue to stand by the Grand Old Party and honour the trust the people of Assam had placed in him.

“I have reiterated this many times — I have led the Opposition against this government, and after 40 years in politics, I cannot suddenly reframe my views or opinions about it,” Borah told reporters on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Margherita also took aim at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, criticising his prolonged absence from the Jorhat constituency.

“Locals have told me they haven’t seen Gaurav Gogoi in the region for over a year. I invite him to visit at least once — the people will welcome him warmly,” he said.

Taking a jibe, he added, “Gaurav Gogoi seems to be more focused on Pakistan and England. Even documents meant for the MP are now being handed over to me.”

Notably, Margherita on Wednesday laid foundation stones for several developmental projects and distributed sports equipment across various parts of Jorhat district.

He informed that around 26 sports organisations would receive a grant of Rs 10 lakh for equipment and Rs 5 lakh for infrastructure development, as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to promote youth and sports initiatives.