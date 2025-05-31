‘Real battle begins now,’ says APCC chief Gogoi as he takes charge in Jorhat

Jorhat, May 31: Newly appointed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi returned to his Lok Sabha constituency for the first time since taking charge of the party’s state unit.

His homecoming was marked by an emotionally charged reception and overwhelming support, as he stepped into the role of state Congress chief in his father and former chief minister, the late Tarun Gogoi’s political bastion.

Landing at the Rowriah Airport in Jorhat from Delhi, Gogoi was welcomed by scores of enthusiastic Congress supporters and well-wishers. Sounds of traditional songs and cheers erupted as party workers adorned him with gamochas and bouquets. The airport premises, and later the streets, were bustling with supporters in a show of unity.

Speaking to the crowd gathered at Jorhat Stadium, where he was greeted with vibrant Bihu and Jhumur dances, Gaurav said, “My late father began his political journey from Jorhat, and I feel proud to walk in his footsteps. I have come here not just as a leader, but as a son seeking blessings from his roots. Wherever he is, I know he’s smiling down and blessing us.”

Following the grand welcome, Gaurav visited his ancestral home at Nazir Ali, Jorhat. There, in a quiet and reflective moment, he offered tributes to the portrait of his late father, reaffirming his commitment to uphold Gogoi Senior’s ideals of people-centric politics.

“Today is more than a political event for me, it is a personal homecoming. The love and support I have received from the people of Jorhat and across Assam has been overwhelming. We have already started preparing for the 2026 Assembly elections. We are here to fight against corruption, syndicates, and the politics of fear. The real battle begins now,” he said.

Gogoi also expressed concern about the recurring issues plaguing Assam, including artificial floods in Guwahati and the devastating flood situation in Lakhimpur’s Ranganadi area. “The state government must be held accountable. The people deserve solutions, not excuses,” he asserted.

He was accompanied on this journey by senior Congress leaders including Leader of Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, MLAs Rekibuddin Ahmed and Bhaskar Barua, along with the newly appointed executive presidents of the APCC.

In a parallel development in the town, political tensions flared as members of the Bir Lachit Sena issued strong statements, clearly distancing themselves from mainstream politicians.

A spokesperson said, “We are not aligned with any political party. Be it Gaurav Gogoi or Himanta Biswa Sarma, none of them represent us. We stand only for the rights of common people. If the administration fails, we will not hesitate to act.”

Despite such rhetoric, Gaurav remained focused on his message of unity, democratic values, and public service.