“He’s a political tourist”: MoS Margherita targets Gogoi’s local presence in Jorhat

Jorhat, June 1: Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Textiles Pabitra Margherita delivered a sharp critique of newly appointed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, branding him a “political tourist” during a BJP-organised congratulatory event in Jorhat.

Taking a jibe at Gogoi, Margherita questioned his absence from his own Lok Sabha constituency, while underscoring the BJP’s active presence and development initiatives in the region.

"I sincerely congratulate Gaurav Gogoi on becoming the APCC president and being present in Jorhat today. But the people of his constituency rarely get to see him. He is always busy in issues related to England, America, and even Pakistan. The people of Jorhat don’t see him during Eid, Bihu, any cultural events, or even in their times of need," said the MoS, addressing a gathering, on Saturday.

Margherita quipped that while BJP leaders regularly visit even the remotest areas, Gogoi only appears sporadically.

“Ask anyone in Majuli, Titabor, Mariani, Sonari, Jorhat, Teok, or Sivasagar, they will tell you he is missing in action. Today, we welcome him with open arms in Jorhat, but he should make it a habit. He’s treated like a celebrity guest, that’s why people call him a political tourist.”

Continuing his criticism, Margherita said that Gogoi’s presence during the Panchayat elections had no impact. “He came as the so-called super president, but the results were clear. Congress drew a blank, while BJP’s hard work won over the people. They voted based on our work, not slogans.”

Margherita also mocked the turnout at Gogoi’s public appearance in Jorhat, saying, “People are making a big deal about 300-400 people attending his event. We often hold meetings with just 20 people. What matters is sincerity and consistency, not the crowd size. Even if one person is present, that support means something. We don’t need political tourists; we need committed leaders.”

The Minister contrasted the Congress’s rhetoric with BJP’s ground-level initiatives, announcing a slew of developmental projects.

“I have already announced the repair of a crucial 11.6-km road stretch from Rajgarh to Geleki, it will be completed in 15 days. In Teok and many other parts of Jorhat, roads are submerged. Work has already started. We’ve also installed three new dialysis machines at Hiteswar Saikia Hospital in Nazira,” he said.

He further declared a financial contribution of Rs 15 lakh from his MP fund to CKB Commerce College, reinforcing BJP’s focus on healthcare, infrastructure, and education.

“Our work is visible, while their words are empty. Let Gaurav Gogoi continue his tours abroad; we will shoulder the responsibility of Jorhat’s development,” he said.

He ended his address with a warning, stating that after September 10, “Congress will have to apologise to the people of Assam. The public won’t forgive those who mislead them.”

The event was organised to felicitate the newly elected BJP Panchayat representatives from the four assembly constituencies in Jorhat district.

The occasion saw the presence of senior BJP leaders including Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Jorhat District BJP President Shantanu Pujari, Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, and State BJP Vice-President Rana Goswami, along with grassroots workers and elected Panchayat members.