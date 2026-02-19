Third fire in 2 months guts 100 hectares of Mulai Kathoni 2.0; arson suspected

Majuli, Feb 19: A massive fire broke out at Mulai Kathoni 2.0, the forest created by Munmuni Payeng, daughter of noted “Forest Man of India” Jadav Payeng, destroying nearly 100 hectares of land.

The incident, believed to be the third such act of arson in recent months, has triggered serious concern over the safety of the young forest and biodiversity in the river island district.

According to sources and eyewitnesses, the fire began on Wednesday afternoon and rapidly spread due to dry leaves and strong winds typical of the spring season.

By around 8 pm, large parts of the forest were engulfed in flames. The blaze was so intense that it was visible from several kilometres away, and the glow could even be seen from the residence of Jadav Payeng.

Munmuni alleged that the fire was deliberately set by miscreants. She said a local child reported seeing people leaving the forest shortly before the flames spread.

“This is the third time that vandals have set fire to the forest we created. We strongly condemn this act and demand strict punishment for those responsible,” she said.

She also appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene and ensure permanent protection for the forest.

“We have created this forest with our own hands. We request the government and people to support and protect it. Biodiversity has suffered due to the fire. While we can replant trees, the ecological damage cannot be restored easily,” she said.









The fire has reportedly destroyed large numbers of saplings and affected soil nutrients, though many mature trees have survived.

Munmuni further criticised the delay in response from authorities and sought a permanent Forest Department camp in the area.

“Every time a fire occurs, the Forest Department and administration arrive only after the incident. We have repeatedly asked them to warn people and take preventive measures. We cannot protect such a large forest alone. The authorities must intervene,” she said.

Recounting previous incidents, she said fires had also occurred on December 25 and on a later date.

“We knew there was a risk during the Phagun month when dry leaves catch fire easily. Despite repeated requests, we have not received adequate relief or preventive support. Yesterday, the flames spread widely and reached close to the bypass road. Many people called to ask about the situation,” she added.

Her father, Jadav Payeng, has reportedly spoken to the state Forest Minister over the phone, urging urgent action. The veteran conservationist stressed the need for stronger monitoring and awareness among local communities.

“We understand that authorities may not reach immediately, but they should visit within a day or two and take steps to prevent recurrence. The situation is becoming serious,” Munmuni said.

Locals also alleged that forest fires in the region often occur during the dry season, either due to negligence or deliberate acts. Residents have demanded stricter surveillance, community engagement, and legal action against offenders.

Mulai Kathoni 2.0, located on a Brahmaputra sandbar under the Majuli Forest Division, has emerged as a symbol of ecological restoration, following the legacy of her father who single-handedly grew the iconic Mulai Kathoni forest.

Spread over approximately 350 to 400 hectares, the forest has already seen the plantation of nearly one million saplings since 2022.