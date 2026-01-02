Congress, AJYCP meet Jadav Payeng after fire ravages Molai forest 2.0 near Jorhat

Jorhat, Jan 2: A delegation of the Jorhat district unit of the Congress party and the members of the The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) met renowned environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Jadav Payeng at Kokilamukh on the Brahmaputra bank, on the outskirts here on Tuesday.

The Congress delegates led by Jorhat district unit general secretary (organisation) Bikash Gogoi and the AJYCP delegation led by state president Palash Changmai, met Payeng to take stock of the fire incident on Sunday at Molai Kathoni (Molai forest) 2.0 off Jorhat.

The fire was deliberately set, damaging saplings and killing birds and small animals on Sunday. According to an estimate, about 5,000 trees had been destroyed covering an area of five bighas of land.

The fire was put out by Jadav Payeng’s daughter Munmuni Payeng along with few villagers and relatives. It is to be mentioned here that about 10 lakh trees have been planted between 2022 to 2024, on 1300 hectares by Munmuni Payeng, along with 70 other people of her village, under a project of an NGO ‘Sustainable Green Initiative’.

According to Congress party and AJYCP sources, the delegations heard about the incident from Jadav Payeng and expressed their anguish over the incident.

Both the delegations commended Munmuni and her associates for responding immediately and putting out the fire by beating the bushes with sticks and preventing the blaze from engulfing the entire plantation.