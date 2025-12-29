Molai Kathoni 2.0 fire: Congress alleges arson, targets sand-mining licences

Guwahati, Dec 29: The recent fire at Mulai Kathoni 2.0, a community-led forest regeneration site near the Baghmara picnic spot, has sparked sharp reactions from the Congress, on Monday.

The principal Opposition has demanded the cancellation of sand mining licences in the area, which the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) alleged were granted by the government despite strong opposition from Padma Shri awardee and environmentalist Jadav Payeng.

Terming the incident an “arson”, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi alleged that “without government patronage, no miscreant would dare to destroy a forest area.”

Citing reports in sections of the media, Gogoi claimed the involvement of a sand mafia nexus in the incident.

“Reports in media have indicated the involvement of a sand mafia nexus. Allegations have surfaced that despite continuous opposition from Jadav Payeng, the Forest Department granted permission for sand mining in the riverine areas adjacent to Molai Kathoni,” he said.

Stressing the ecological sensitivity of the region, Gogoi demanded an immediate review of the matter. “The government and administration must immediately review the issue and cancel the licences,” he added.

Meanwhile, the party’s student wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), held discussions with Payeng and demanded that the government provide security to the ‘Forest Man of India’.

NSUI state president Kaushik Kashyap alleged that during Payeng’s absence, “a malicious group set fire to the forest” nurtured by his daughter, Munmuni.

Describing the scale of the blaze, Munmuni said the situation initially appeared overwhelming. “It was a massive fire. At first, we were not sure whether it could be extinguished. There was nearly a 100-metre-wide river we had to cross. As soon as we reached, no one waited. We used shrubs and branches with our hands and fought the fire for a long time before it could be brought under control,” she said.

Earlier, at around 11.25 am on Sunday, a massive fire tore through Mulai Kathoni 2.0, gutting large swathes of green cover and destroying more than 5,000 trees. The blaze also killed birds, insects and other wildlife, dealing a severe blow to years of conservation efforts in the riverine landscape.

Mulai Kathoni 2.0 was launched in 2022, inspired by the work of Jadav Payeng, who transformed a barren sandbar into the original Mulai Kathoni forest over several decades.