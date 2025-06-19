Second oil well blast near Rig 147 deepens ONGC crisis, Akhil Gogoi slams inaction

Sivasagar, June 19: In a second alarming incident within a week, an explosion occurred on Thursday morning at Oil Well No. 204, near Rig 147 at Barichuk in Sivasagar district, raising concerns about safety protocols and crisis management by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The blast, reported around 10 am, was reportedly triggered by a suspected valve malfunction, resulting in a high-pressure blowout of crude oil.

The well, operated by ONGC at the Boliaghat Group Gathering Station (GGS), experienced a sudden safety valve failure due to intense underground pressure, leading to an uncontrolled spray of crude oil across the area.

It took ONGC officials some time to bring the leak under control following alerts from nearby residents.

This marks the second such explosion within 600 metres of the earlier site at Rig 147, where a gas leak has persisted since June 12.

Reacting strongly to the recurring incidents, Sivasagar legislator Akhil Gogoi criticised ONGC and domestic technical experts for failing to contain the ongoing leak.

“It has been eight days, and ONGC has clearly failed to bring the situation under control. I have urged the Executive Director to immediately bring in international experts. Residents are suffering due to sheer negligence,” Gogoi said.

He also alleged that while the state government has extended financial aid to affected families, ONGC has not stepped forward with any assistance.

“People are fainting, many have heart issues, and no one is able to sleep. The state provided Rs 25,000 in relief, but ONGC has done nothing,” he added.

Gogoi further demanded the arrest of Krishna Agarwal, the contractor overseeing the rig operations.

So far, the continuing gas leak at Rig 147 has forced the evacuation of around 70 families to a relief camp in Bhati Bongaon.

However, deteriorating health conditions within the camp have added to the crisis. Dr. Tazim Ahmed, Block Medical Officer of Gaurisagar, reported that 114 people were treated at a government-run health camp on June 15, with cases ranging from fever and diarrhoea to gastritis and fungal infections. One patient with acute diarrhea was referred to Joysagar Civil Hospital.

Separately, ONGC conducted its own health check-up for 268 individuals. In total, 382 people received medical attention in a single day, highlighting the urgent health challenges posed by the ongoing situation.

With safety, health, and corporate accountability under increasing scrutiny, the situation in Bhatiapara remains tense, with growing calls for urgent and transparent intervention.