CM announces Rs 25,000 aid for Sivasagar gas leak victims, US specialist roped in

Dibrugarh, June 17: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, announced an immediate financial aid of Rs 25,000 from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the families affected by the ongoing gas leak at ONGC's well in Bhatiapar village, Sivasagar.

The leak, which began on June 12, has displaced about 350 families, forcing them into temporary relief camps as the area remains hazardous due to the continuous high-pressure gas discharge.

“Our first priority is to shut down the leaking well, and the second is to ensure proper compensation in discussion with ONGC and the Ministry of Petroleum. People’s homes have been rendered uninhabitable and their belongings destroyed due to the extreme heat and risk around the site,” Sarma told the press in Dibrugarh.

The Chief Minister added that the state’s Chief Secretary has already spoken to the Chairman of ONGC, who is expected to visit the site soon.

Additionally, a well control specialist from the United States is being contacted to help contain the situation, which remains complex due to extremely high well pressure. The Chief Secretary has also reached out to the Union Petroleum Secretary, who assured all necessary support.

During his visit to the affected site in Bhatiapar on Monday, the Chief Minister met families living in the camps and assured them of sustained support.

He clarified that the announced financial assistance is not a "compensation, but a relief measure" aimed at helping the displaced purchase essentials like clothing, school books, and daily items.

Meanwhile, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri chaired a review meeting in Delhi and remains closely involved in the developments, with Sarma scheduled to join further discussions via video conference.

In a detailed update shared on microblogging site, Puri said that well control activities were being carried out at the site with ONGC bringing in competent personnel from other centres and deploying advanced equipment like high-capacity fire pumps, frack pumps, and muds to arrest the gas flow.

The Minister noted that “junk pumping”, a high-tech method used to block wells, is being deployed, and ONGC officials are in constant contact with international experts. “A water blanket is continuously being maintained for cooling effect and to prevent fire,” Puri mentioned.

He also stated that residents had been evacuated promptly on Day 1 and were being provided with all necessary relief and assistance.