Five days on, ONGC yet to contain Sivasagar gas leak; relief camp health fears grow

Sivasagar, June 16: Five days after a gas leak was first detected at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) Rig No. 147(A) and Well No. 135 in Bhatiapar-Barichuk, the situation remains unresolved, with technical teams struggling to contain the emission.

Despite continuous efforts, ONGC has been unable to plug the leak. As the crisis deepens, public anger has erupted over ONGC’s alleged failure to ensure safety and accountability.

On Monday, members of the Asomiya Yuba Mancha led a protest near the site, demanding urgent intervention from the state government.

“The ONGC has never taken responsibility for local safety. It's been five days, and there’s no solution. Hundreds have been displaced. If Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma doesn’t act, we will escalate our protests,” said Ridip Deka, a local leader of the youth organisation.

The leak, which began on June 12, has forced the evacuation of around 70 families from the immediate vicinity to a relief camp in Bhati Bongaon, amid fears of a possible explosion.

In response to growing health concerns, emergency medical services were launched, with camps set up beginning June 13.

Meanwhile, the worsening health conditions of relief camp inmates have raised concerns among locals and medical workers.

Gaurisagar Block Medical Officer Dr. Tazim Ahmed said 114 people were examined at the government-run health camp on Sunday, with cases of fever, gastritis, diarrhea, and fungal infections reported. One patient with diarrhea was referred to Joysagar Civil Hospital.

ONGC also conducted a parallel health camp, where 268 individuals were screened, bringing the total number of people receiving medical attention to 382 in a single day.

“ASHA workers were deployed door-to-door immediately after the leak to monitor health conditions,” Dr. Ahmed added.

With no breakthrough yet in containing the leak, pressure is mounting on ONGC and the administration to act decisively.

Locals say their patience is running thin as uncertainty and health risks continue to loom large.







