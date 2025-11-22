Rift emerges in Oppn Morcha after Akhil Gogoi ‘violates’ internal pact in Delhi

Guwahati, Nov 22: Barely ten days after the revival of the Asom Sonmilito Morcha - a coalition of Congress, Raijor Dal, AJP and five other opposition parties to jointly challenge the BJP in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the alliance already showing signs of strain.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, on Saturday, voiced concern over Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi’s remarks to the press, accusing him of “violating the understanding” reached during the coalition’s first meeting.

“Earlier, on the meeting of November 12, we had decided that we will not reveal internal discussions to the press. However, Akhil Gogoi has already spoken outside, and on that Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi also shared his opinion,” Saikia said.

He urged the coalition to remain focused, noting that “only around 100 days” remain before the polls.

The issue stems from Gogoi’s statements to the press in Delhi, where he had travelled on November 14 to meet AAP chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. His remarks, followed by subsequent social media posts, drew criticism within the alliance.

Reacting to Akhil Gogoi’s press statements in Delhi, Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, on November 17, had said the coalition’s agreement had been clear from the outset.

“Right after deciding we will not reveal anything on camera, within two days Akhil Gogoi went to Delhi and changed his stance,” he said.

“Only Akhil Gogoi will know why there is a difference between him on November 12 and him on November 14,” the APCC chief said, adding that the Raijor Dal leader had discussed issues “that should have remained within the group.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma, while reacting to the revival of the Morcha, had mocked the grouping as one assembled “not for elections but only to fix wedding dates”, predicting internal “accidents” wherever Akhil Gogoi is present.

On Friday, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia also took a jibe at the Morcha, questioning its political relevance. “Akhil Gogoi’s condition is bad in Sivasagar,” he said, arguing that voters would not accept the alliance.

Saikia further questioned its strength, asking, “What do they really have? How many elected MLAs, MPs, or panchayat members?” He dismissed the coalition as lacking any development vision, saying its “sole aim is to pull BJP down.”

With its first signs of discord now out in the open, the Asom Sonmilito Morcha faces an early test of unity as it attempts to position itself as a credible anti-BJP front ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.