CM Sarma dismisses opposition unity meet, mocks coalition ahead of 2026 polls

Guwhati, Nov 13: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday sharply criticised the opposition’s recent unity meeting in Guwahati, ridiculing the gathering as a directionless exercise and asserting that the BJP remains firmly positioned to win the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters at an event in Dhemaji, Sarma mocked the meeting of seven opposition parties, held on November 12 to revive the Asom Sonmilito Morcha. He described the gathering as “an event to fix dates for marriages” rather than a serious discussion on electoral strategy, dismissing its political relevance.

His remarks targeted several leaders who attended the meeting, with particular focus on Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi. “Wherever Akhil Gogoi is present, he will spoil the situation, there will be accidents without a doubt,” Sarma said, adding to his string of political jibes.

Senior leaders from the Congress, Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, CPI(M), and other regional outfits have earlier met to strengthen coordination and revive the umbrella forum first created during the 2021 polls. The opposition later claimed the meeting was aimed at preventing vote fragmentation ahead of the 2026 elections.

Sarma, however, continued his attack, this time taking aim at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Reiterating comments he has made before, the Chief Minister said, “Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, BJP wins elections. I said this in Bihar as well.” He added with characteristic sarcasm, “Rahul Gandhi is BJP’s biggest star campaigner - when he visits, BJP’s victory gets confirmed.”

Projecting overwhelming confidence for the ruling party’s prospects, Sarma declared, “We will 100% win the 2026 Assam Assembly elections if Rahul Gandhi comes to Assam. Our state will do much better. The election results in Assam cannot be imagined. Every household will vote for us.”

He also criticised the opposition’s perceived lack of public engagement, remarking, “Opposition is not on the ground. We are among the people and that’s why we know more about them.”

Despite the opposition’s promise of a unified strategy to challenge the BJP in 2026, Sarma dismissed their renewed coordination as ineffective, maintaining that the ruling party’s connect with the people will secure another decisive victory.