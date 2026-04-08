Pre-poll setback: Congress hit as Udalguri candidate resigns, exits poll race

Guwahati, Apr 8: A day ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) suffered a setback after its candidate from Udalguri, Suren Daimary, resigned from the party and withdrew his candidature on Wednesday, alleging neglect and lack of support.

Addressing a press briefing, Daimary said, “I have resigned from the party and withdrawn my candidature as I feel the Congress has deceived me. After giving me the ticket, there was no communication or support from the leadership. My calls went unanswered, which compelled me to take this decision.”

He further expressed disappointment over what he described as the party’s lack of commitment in the constituency.

“I wanted to strengthen the Congress in Udalguri, but there was no support from the party. It appears their focus is limited, and they are not working for all communities, including ST groups,” he added.

Daimary was earlier in the fray against Dipen Boro of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and Rihon Daimary of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

Following his withdrawal, the contest is now expected to be primarily between the UPPL and BPF candidates.

The development comes amid a series of high-profile exits from the Congress in recent weeks building up to the polls on April 9.

Senior leader and Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the party on March 17, stating that he felt “stifled” within the organisation.

He later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and is now contesting from the Dispur constituency against Congress candidate Mira Borthakur and Independent candidate Jayanta Das.

Similarly, former APCC president Bhupen Borah stepped down from the party on February 16, reportedly citing that he was being “ignored” by the leadership.

He too joined the BJP and is now contesting from Bihpuria, where he faces Congress candidate Narayan Bhuyan, Independent candidate Hemen Gogoi, and Dr Diganta Gogoi of the Voters Party International.

Daimary’s sudden exit on the eve of polling has added to the Congress’ pre-election challenges, potentially altering the dynamics in Udalguri.