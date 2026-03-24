PM Modi to lead BJP’s Assam push with 4 rallies in 40-star campaign plan

Guwahati, Mar 24: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled an extensive campaign plan for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, deploying 40 star campaigners and scheduling a series of rallies and outreach programmes across the state ahead of polling on April 9.

State BJP president Dilip Saikia said the list of approved campaigners includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP’s Northeast in-charge Nitin Nabin, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, among others.

“They will visit different parts of the state and take part in the election campaign process,” Saikia said on Monday, adding that the party’s campaign calendar is “almost finalised”.

He said four campaign events by the Prime Minister have been confirmed, with the possibility of a fifth.

The Home Minister is expected to participate in six to eight programmes, while around four events have been lined up for Nitin Nabin.

Campaign schedules for other senior leaders, including Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, have also been largely finalised.

“Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will lead an intensive state-wide push, with rallies across constituencies where BJP has fielded candidates and roadshows planned in around 10 constituencies,” he added.

Alongside large public meetings, the party is set to run parallel micro-level outreach programmes at panchayat, municipal and ward levels, as well as in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) areas and autonomous councils such as Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Ranoj Pegu said Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on April 1 to address a major joint rally at Gogamukh.

The rally is expected to cover multiple constituencies, including Dhemaji, Jonai, Sisiborgaon, Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur and Majuli.

The BJP is banking on its governance record, development narrative and welfare outreach, while aiming for maximum ground coverage within a compressed campaign window.

Party insiders said special emphasis is being placed on first-time voters, tea garden communities and rural constituencies through targeted grassroots programmes.