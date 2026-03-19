BJP to launch campaign from March 24; PM Modi, Shah among star campaigners

Guwahati, March 19: The BJP-led alliance in Assam will formally kick off its election campaign from March 24, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several top national leaders set to headline a series of meetings.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, outlined the party’s campaign roadmap, highlighting an aggressive outreach strategy backed by the BJP’s central leadership.

He said the campaign will see extensive participation from senior leaders, signalling the party’s strong push to retain power in the state.

“Around four to six meetings with the Prime Minister and nearly eight with the Home Minister are planned. Leaders like Nitin Nabin and JP Nadda will also be visiting and will campaign in their respective areas of influence,” Sarma said.

Apart from Modi and Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, along with other key national and regional figures, will fan out across constituencies to mobilise support for party candidates.

Senior Assam leaders, including Sarbananda Sonowal, state BJP president Dilip Saikia and Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, will spearhead the campaign at the state level.

Sarma also indicated that the party is moving swiftly on the organisational front, with a large number of candidates set to file their nominations over the next two days.

“Dilip Saikia will provide the AB forms. Most nominations will be filed on March 21 and 22. I will file my nomination tomorrow from Jalukbari,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence in the BJP-led alliance’s prospects, asserting that the government’s development agenda would resonate with voters.

“I hope the people will bless us so that we can take Assam to new heights of growth and progress,” he added.