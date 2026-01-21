Peace meet in Kokrajhar: Leaders call for calm, return of displaced families

Kokrajhar, Jan 21: A peace meeting was held at the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat in Kokrajhar, on Wednesday, to review the situation following recent unrest in the district, with senior ministers and community leaders calling for calm, communal harmony and an early return to the development agenda in the Bodoland region.

Addressing the press after the meeting at the BTC Secretariat’s auditorium, Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said the recent incidents had deeply disturbed the administration at a time when the region should be focused on progress.

“Whatever happened over the past two days should not have happened. We are deeply pained by these incidents. This is the time for development in the BTC, and such disturbances only derail progress,” he said.

The meeting was attended by BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, Cabinet Minister Charan Boro and representatives of various social and community organisations.

Mallabaruah said the situation in Kokrajhar is being closely monitored by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has been regularly reviewing developments and issuing directions.

He said police and security personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas and that the meeting was aimed at building consensus and restoring confidence among residents.

“Today, Minister Charan Boro and I sat with various organisations and appealed to everyone to work together to restore peace and ensure development in the BTC,” Mallabaruah said.

The minister added that the meeting also reviewed the necessity of continuing relief camps.

“If the camps are no longer required, displaced people should be safely sent back to their homes. District authorities have been directed to carry out detailed surveys in the affected areas, and further decisions will be taken after we receive those reports,” he said, adding that he would visit the area again on January 23.

“I will return the day after tomorrow to meet the families of those who lost their lives and to ensure provisions and assistance for people affected by the unrest. The situation is gradually returning to normal,” Mallabaruah said.

BTC Chief Mohilary said the peace meeting saw participation from representatives of all communities, reflecting a shared desire for stability.

“People from Muslim, Bodo, Adivasi, Bengali and other communities of Kokrajhar attended the meeting. Everyone wants peace and development,” he said.

Mohilary informed that five relief camps are currently operational and expressed hope that displaced residents would return to their homes soon.

“The people in the camps are scared, but they will be able to return home in a day or two as confidence is restored. The administration will take strict action against those responsible for the violence,” he added.

During the meeting, representatives of various organisations and communities shared suggestions, including the need for early relief and rehabilitation of affected persons, formation of peace committees at the grassroots level, and counselling and educational support for students appearing in the forthcoming Class X examinations.

In his concluding remarks, the District Commissioner said memorandums and suggestions from different organisations and parties had been received, and informed that another peace meeting would be held on Thursday at the District Commissioner’s conference hall to further deliberate on the issues and possible solutions.

The violence in Kokrajhar reportedly erupted after a road accident on January 19 escalated into mob unrest the following day, allegedly involving two communities. Arson and clashes followed, leaving two people dead and several homes damaged.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita continue to remain in force in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts to prevent further escalation.