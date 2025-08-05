‘Not an inch of Assam will be lost’: Sarupathar MLA dismisses Naga land grab fears

Jorhat, Aug 5: Amid heightened tensions along the Assam-Nagaland border following fresh eviction drives, Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan has dismissed allegations of Naga encroachment in Golaghat’s border villages, urging residents not to panic or politicise the issue.

Speaking after locals raised alarm over the presence of Naga settlers in the Nambor area, particularly after Sunday’s eviction of illegal occupants, Phukan, on Monday, assured that there was “no question of Naga aggression.”

“Just as people from various communities in Assam come here, similarly people from Nagaland also visit the area. But that does not mean there is an attempt at land grabbing,” Phukan said.

Phukan, while downplaying the concerns, asserted that the land in question lies within the Disputed Area Belt (DAB) and is protected under Supreme Court directives.

“Whatever the people of Nagaland say doesn’t matter. They may claim anything they want, but that area falls under the DAB and is under Assam’s jurisdiction as per court guidelines,” he clarified.

He further said that once the eviction process is complete, the Assam government will ensure the area is secured.

“After clearing the encroachments, the forests will be restored and properly fenced. There will be no scope for future encroachments,” he said, reiterating Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s commitment to protect Assam’s borders.

“Under Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership, Nagaland cannot take even an inch of our land. But we must not politicise the matter or provoke violence between Assamese and Nagas,” Phukan cautioned.

Meanwhile, residents near the DAB have called for immediate deployment of Assam security forces, fearing possible retaliation or encroachment from across the border.

The fears escalated after reports emerged that three Naga village councils had issued statements on Tuesday, publicly claiming parts of Assam’s Negheribil area.

The fresh wave of claims from across the border has once again brought the long-standing interstate boundary dispute into sharp focus, with tensions simmering despite official assurances.