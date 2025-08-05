Golaghat’s Merapani on edge as Naga leaders issue fresh land claims in Assam

Merapani, August 5: Tensions are flaring once again along the Assam-Nagaland border in Golaghat’s Merapani after village councils from three Naga settlements issued public warnings claiming parts of Assam’s Negheribil area as their own.

The statements, made ahead of an August 8 eviction drive by the Assam government, have drawn sharp reactions from student and farmer groups in the state.

In a video circulated by a Nagaland-based YouTube channel, the village councils of Lio Lungchung, Mikirang, and Lungayung—situated in Nagaland’s Bhandari subdivision—asserted that the forest stretch in 2 No. Negheribil rightfully belongs to them.

They warned that they would occupy the land after the Assam government clears alleged encroachers.

“We are unaware of any agreement between the states. But after the eviction, I will reclaim the land of my forefathers in any way possible,” said Chopathung Tsopoe, chairman of Lio Lungchung village.

Echoing him, Longyim village chairman Wochothung Yathan said, “We’ve asked the (Nagaland) government to support our claim to the land after the eviction.”

The chairman of Mikirang village further escalated the row by declaring that entry to a disputed picnic spot in Negheribil has been prohibited.

“The land belongs to Nagaland, and anyone entering the area will face consequences,” he said.

The public nature of these claims has caused deep unease in Assam. Local organisations have flagged the possibility of escalation and demanded urgent intervention.

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) issued a sharp response.

“Negheribil was, is, and will remain part of Assam. The Naga village councils’ claims are illegal and provocative. If anything untoward occurs, the responsibility will rest squarely on these village heads,” said AJYCP leader Nikunja Medhi.

He also urged the Assam government to establish a permanent battalion camp and conduct regular patrols in the area.

The All Assam Scheduled Tribe Students' Association (AASTSA) echoed these concerns. “The border population is living in fear. A security camp must be set up immediately,” said AASTSA assistant editor Khirud Kumar Das.

He criticised the silence of political leaders and reminded them of previous assurances made before elections.

The latest developments contradict recent remarks by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who, on August 4, said that there had been no fresh aggression from the Nagaland side and praised the neighbouring state’s cooperation during past eviction drives.

However, the on-record threats from Naga village heads have triggered anxiety among residents in the volatile Merapani sector.