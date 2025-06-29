‘No need to protest’: CM says written objection enough to stall Kulsi hydel project

Guwahati, June 29: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, said that the state government would not pursue the proposed Kulsi Hydel Project if residents opposed to it formally submit their disapproval in writing.

Speaking to the press during his visit to Dharapur, the Chief Minister said that there was no need for protests if the local population does not support the 55 MW hydroelectric project.

"If the people do not want the project to be carried out, they can simply file an application. What is the need for protests?" Sarma said.

He criticised what he called a "culture of protests" in Assam, claiming it often leads to the creation of “leaders” rather than solutions and has had a negative impact on the state.

Sarma reiterated that the project would not proceed without public consent, recalling earlier discussions with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. "We had planned the Kulsi hydel power project to assist the local people in irrigation," he said.

The Kulsi multipurpose project, first initiated in 1997, is now classified as a National Project with an estimated cost of Rs 1,454.95 crore (as of 2018).

Designed to generate 55 MW of power, the project also aims to irrigate 26,000 hectares of land across the Brahmaputra Basin. Key infrastructure components of the project are spread across the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Earlier this month, both Sarma and Sangma had agreed to develop the project jointly, subject to local approval. However, resistance from border communities has grown in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, on June 27, the Assam and Meghalaya Joint Resistance Committee convened a representative meeting in Ukiam as part of an ongoing series of protests.

Local residents have raised concerns about environmental and livelihood impacts of the proposed dam on the Kulsi river, which flows through ecologically sensitive areas.

While the state government maintains that the project could bring long-term benefits in power generation and irrigation, opposition from the ground continues to pose a significant hurdle.