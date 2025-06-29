Protest against Kulsi Dam escalates; joint committee plans awareness drive

Palasbari, June 29: In a continued show of resistance, residents along the Assam-Meghalaya border are staging protests against the proposed hydroelectric dam on the Kulsi river, a joint initiative by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

As part of the ongoing movement, the Assam and Meghalaya Joint Resistance Committee organized a representative meeting at the community hall in Ukiam on Friday. The meeting was presided over by social activist Rajani Boro. Maniram Rabha, the Assam unit secretary of the committee, explained the purpose of the meeting, emphasizing the potential threats the dam would pose to the region. Rabha detailed the committee’s upcoming awareness campaigns and protest activities. “The Kulsi dam could bring irreversible damage to our area. We must strengthen our resistance and raise awareness among the public,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Nandalal Rabha urged for a united front, “We must strengthen this committee. Only through a powerful and coordinated struggle can we compel the government to withdraw this project. Instead of political parties, our focus should be on mass-based organizations and this joint committee.”

Albert Nonglai, president of the Meghalaya unit, announced the decision to submit a memorandum to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, urging the immediate cancellation of the project. He said that the memorandum would highlight the potential ecological, and socio-economic damages the dam could cause.

Chairperson Rajani Boro expressed grave concern about the threat the proposed dam poses to local livelihoods, including to farmers, fishermen, and small traders. Boro also raised alarm over the possible environmental impact, citing the seismic vulnerability of the area and the proximity to the historic Chandubi Lake, which was formed by the 1897 earthquake.

Other representatives who participated in the meeting included Kaifa Rabha, Biswajit Rabha, Jagdish Rabha, Grateful Sonhom, Kumar Marak, Thiodas Marak, and others. The committee resolved to intensify its protest through grassroots awareness campaigns, giving priority to mobilizing women and youth.

Despite several public meetings and awareness programs highlighting the risks of the dam, local residents expressed dismay that elected representatives including Chhaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, RHAC Executive Member Tonkeswar Rabha, and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma have not visited the region.