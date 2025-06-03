Assam-M’laya border dispute: Border pillars to be erected by Aug 15 in 5 ‘disputed areas’

Guwahati, June 3: Assam and Meghalaya government decided to erect border pillars in five of the six mutually agreed disputed areas by August 15, marking a significant step towards resolving their decades-long boundary dispute.

The announcement was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma during a joint press interaction in Guwahati on Monday. Both states had signed a historic agreement in March 2022 to resolve disputes in six out of twelve contested areas.

“Out of the six areas identified, we aim to erect border pillars in five by Independence Day,” Sarma stated. He added that one of these five areas remains under discussion, as Meghalaya has requested a village currently within Assam's jurisdiction. “They have assured us that an equivalent area will be transferred to Assam. We’ve asked for a week to review and respond,” he added.

On the sixth disputed area, Pilingkata, Sarma noted there is a difference in interpretation, and deputy commissioners of both states will meet to deliberate further.

Chief Minister Sangma confirmed that minor issues are being addressed and that erecting the border pillars by August 15 is likely. “Resolving the dispute in a phased manner is a significant milestone in our relationship,” he said.

The two leaders also discussed the 55MW Kulsi multi-purpose project along the inter-state border, agreeing in principle to collaborate on it. Sangma described it as a “win-win” for both states, while Sarma noted that Assam will handle the irrigation component, benefiting large parts of Kamrup and Goalpara districts.

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972 and has since contested parts of the border defined by the Assam Reorganisation Act of 1971. The 2022 agreement, signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, settled six of the 12 disputed sites, covering a total of 36.79 sq km — with Assam receiving 18.46 sq km and Meghalaya 18.33 sq km.

Further talks on the remaining six disputed areas will continue, although no deadline has been set.

