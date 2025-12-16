No bulldozers in Nagaon’s Dhing eviction drive as canals cleared manually

Raha, Dec 16: The Nagaon district administration, on Tuesday, launched a special eviction drive across several flood-prone areas under the Dhing revenue circle, aiming to dismantle illegal structures blamed for years of artificial flooding.

The drive is being carried out in Bherbheri, Shalnabari, Roumari, Kathaguri and nearby localities.

While the administration remains firm on clearing government land, the approach adopted this time has drawn mixed reactions from local residents.

Unlike previous eviction operations, no bulldozers or heavy machinery have been deployed during the Dhing drive.

Instead, officials are relying entirely on manual labour, using spades, hoes and pickaxes to break down illegal embankments, ponds and fisheries that have blocked natural drainage channels.

Officials clarified that the focus of the drive is not on residential houses or homesteads, but on artificial ponds and makeshift dams constructed by encroachers on government-owned waterways.

These obstructions, authorities say, have disrupted the natural flow of water and caused persistent waterlogging, damaging roads and affecting the lives of people in more than twenty surrounding villages.

Dhing Revenue Circle Officer Saurav Kumar Das said the eviction was initiated following repeated demands from local residents.

“The eviction is planned over four days till December 20. Our main objective is to demolish illegally established fisheries. Nearly 500 such fisheries spread over around 230 bighas of land will be removed. Wetlands including Magurmari beel, Gerekoni beel, Bherberi beel and Shalnabari beel are part of this drive,” he said.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Soubhik Bhuyan explained that the absence of heavy machinery was due to logistical constraints.

“Bulldozers cannot reach the middle of the large canals. That is why manual labour has been deployed to restore the original watercourse,” he stated.

Historically, a natural drainage channel ran from Bherbheri beel in Shalnabari village through Tuktuki, Ahom Gaon, Kathaguri and Roumari beel, finally draining into Magurmari beel.

Over time, encroachers built ponds, dams and fish farms along this stretch, choking the waterway and turning the region into a chronic artificial flood zone, officials said.

While villagers largely support the intent of the eviction, many have voiced dissatisfaction over the method and pace of the operation.

“We are thankful to the Assam government for finally taking action. This eviction should have been done years ago,” said a local resident.

“But using axes and hammers instead of JCBs will not deliver results. Labourers may leave soon due to winter, and the work will slow down. At this rate, the eviction won’t be completed even in a month. We want a proper eviction, not an eyewash in the name of action", he added.

Despite the discontent, residents remain hopeful that even partial restoration of the natural waterways could ease the long-standing problem of artificial flooding.

This is the second eviction in the district within less than a month as a two-day drive was launched on November 29 to clear encroachment on 795 hectares of reserved forest land in Lutimari area, affecting over 1500 families.

Eviction drives have been launched again in the state since June 16 this year, and over 5,000 families have been affected in the ongoing exercises across the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said that eviction would continue in the state as the government is "committed to free encroached land".

With inputs from PTI