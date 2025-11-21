Encroachment row in Dhing sparks protests, locals seek CM’s Intervention

Dhing, Nov 21: Dhing in Nagaon district has become the centre of a simmering land dispute as indigenous families allege large-scale encroachment on their ancestral land at Borbeel Kacharibari.

According to locals, hundreds of bighas of land belonging to indigenous Assamese families have been illegally occupied by a group allegedly backed by influential individuals from the char areas.

The situation has evoked painful memories of the past, when two indigenous residents of Dhing were allegedly killed and thrown into the river in conflicts in the year 1984. The families now claim that the grandson of the accused involved in the earlier incident is once again linked to current encroachment activities.

Bir Lachit Sena expressed solidarity with the affected families, accusing the authorities of inaction despite repeated complaints and growing threats.

The organisation warned that if the government fails to clear the land of encroachers, it would be compelled to intensify its agitation.

“In the birthplace of Sankardeva, our indigenous people are being forced to live like second-class citizens. How can outsiders threaten us on our own land? We demand immediate eviction of encroachers and strict punishment for those issuing death threats. If any untoward incident occurs, the administration will be held fully responsible,” a Veer Lachit Sena member said.

One of the affected residents, fighting a battle for over eight years, narrated the distress faced by her family.

“My in-laws owned farmland in Kacharibari, which sustained our family for generations. Since the encroachment, we have lost our only source of livelihood. Whenever my husband and his brother go to claim our land, they are threatened with death. One of the encroachers even carries a pistol. We live in constant fear. I appeal to the Chief Minister to intervene and help us reclaim our land,” she said.

Another resident expressed disappointment with the authorities, alleging that known suspects have not yet been arrested despite formal complaints.

“We have submitted detailed complaints and lists of those involved to the police. The main accused, including Asad Ali, are still roaming freely and continue to intimidate us. We have been patient for years, but the situation has become unbearable,” the resident stated.

Locals stated that they had offered peaceful rehabilitation measures to those occupying the land, but these initiatives were allegedly ignored, escalating fear and hostility in the area.

The victims and community leaders have placed their faith in Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging direct intervention to resolve the crisis and restore their land rights.

“Our only hope now lies with the Chief Minister. If he does not step in, justice will never reach us. The police have failed to act as they should,” an affected family member remarked.

Meanwhile, the Bir Lachit Sena reiterated that while it seeks peaceful resolution, prolonged inaction could lead to intensified protests.

“We do not want unrest, but silence is no longer an option. Our demand is simple: free the land of indigenous people from encroachment and ensure safety and justice,” a member said.

The police and district administration are yet to issue an official response on the allegations, while tension continues to prevail in parts of Dhing, with locals demanding swift and decisive action to prevent the situation from escalating further.