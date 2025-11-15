Two held, six detained in Nagaon after land-grabbing row sparks tensions in Dhing

Raha, Nov 15: Two people have been arrested and six others detained by Nagaon Police after indigenous families were allegedly threatened by suspected land grabbers at Dhing's Borbil Kachari Bari.

“After preliminary investigation, we found that the accused used objectionable comments against the complainant and the Assamese community and also issued threats. Based on this, we registered another case — Dhing PS Case No. 277/2025 under Sections 196-1A, 197-1, D-299-302 of the BNS. The two main accused, Zakir Hussain and Yosuf Ali, have been arrested, and six others involved in the incident have been detained. Investigation is underway,” said Jayanta Barua, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Nagaon.

The confrontation occurred on November 11 when a group of individuals allegedly entered a paddy field belonging to Phulen Kalita and warned him against reclaiming his own land.

“We received information that unauthorised persons had entered the land belonging to Kalita and threatened him. A case under 276/2025 was registered based on the complaint,” Barua added.

Landowners allege that the group not only encroached upon the property but also threatened them with dire consequences if they attempted to take it back.

“The land has been grabbed by these people. When we went there, they chased us away. I urge the Chief Minister to help us get our land back,” said Kalita.

The ASP assured that every individual involved in the incident will be identified and brought to justice.

The incident has reignited concerns over land encroachment and community tensions in the region.

The development also comes at a time when the administration has intensified eviction drives across the state, underscoring how volatile land-related disputes continue to be in parts of Assam.

Earlier in August, against the backdrop of these statewide operations, the Nagaon administration had called off a scheduled eviction in Jengoni, Dhing, after alleged encroachers voluntarily demolished their homes and businesses, clearing government land ahead of the planned drive.









ASP Jayanta Barua, Nagaon