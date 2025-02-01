New law to legitimise traditional buffalo fight soon: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 1: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday that the government would soon introduce a new law to officially recognise buffalo fighting (Moh Juj) as a traditional sport of the state.

The move is aimed at ensuring the ancient practice is celebrated annually, marking a significant step towards preserving and promoting Assam's cultural heritage.

“The Assam government will soon present a new law in the legislative assembly, allowing this ancient sport to be celebrated annually,” said Chief Minister Sarma, during the inauguration of the Jagi Bhakatgaon Bridge in Morigaon.

The announcement comes in the wake of a petition filed by an RTI activist and member of the Aranya Suraksha Samiti, Assam, in the Supreme Court against Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.

The petition alleges that Minister Mallabaruah allegedly encouraged a buffalo fight during the Magh Bihu celebrations in Sivasagar on January 15, an event that violated the Supreme Court's ban on animal fights.

The petition, which is in possession of The Assam Tribune, claims that the event, which featured the buffalo fight (Moh Juj) near the Rang Ghar Winter Mela in Sivasagar’s Rang Ghar Bakori, breached the Supreme Court’s ruling on animal cruelty.

The Rangpur committee organised the event on January 15, with Minister Mallabaruah attending as the chief guest.

RTI activist Dilip Nath, in his petition, raised concerns over the event’s approval and the participation of the minister despite the clear prohibition by both the Supreme Court and the High Court.

Nath told The Assam Tribune, “Despite this, Minister Mallabaruah attended the event as the chief guest.”

To support his petition, Nath also submitted video footage of the event, including Mallabaruah’s speech, to the apex court, requesting appropriate action be taken against both the organising committee and the minister.

Earlier, in response to questions about the legality of Moh Juj events in Assam, Diganta Das, senior advocate for PETA India, pointed out that states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra had enacted specific laws to safeguard practices like Jallikattu, Kambala, and bullock-cart races.

Das suggested that if the Assam government were to introduce similar legislation, there could be a possibility for such events to resume.