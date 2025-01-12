Assam's moh-juj: A tangled tale of honour, economics & animal health

Around this time last year, about ten pairs of well-bred, strong buffaloes had a crowd of hundreds on their feet as they locked horns in a moh-juj event in Dibrugarh. A day before the fights, Gunokanta Das, a buffalo herder from Itakhuli Matak Kaybartta Gaon, was busy preparing his contenders in his shed for the big showdown.

"I remember bathing them and lathering them in oil. The moh-juj event was held in one of our local paddy fields. Aami raij'ok sewa jonai aag barhisilu (we had sought the blessings of the public before participating)," Gunokanta recalls, reminiscing about the buzz surrounding the 2024 event.

“Many buffaloes had fought last year. Had there been no ban on moh-juj, this year would have seen even greater participation,” he rues.

In Ahotguri, Morigaon, a similar scene had unfolded around the same time. "After the government issued the SOP, approximately 30 to 35 buffaloes were brought in to fight in our Ahotguri moh-juj event," says Mukul Das, former secretary of the Ahotguri Moh-Juj Committee.

For many like Gunokanta and Mukul, 2024 was a landmark year, as moh-juj events returned to Assam after a nine-year hiatus, made possible by a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government.









The year 2024 marked a significant milestone as Moh-Juj events made their long-awaited return to Assam after a nine-year hiatus. Source: 'X'

This year, however, Assam will miss this cherished slice of tradition. In December 2024, the Gauhati High Court reimposed the ban on this key aspect of the state’s folk culture, striking down the government’s SOP. The prohibition came in response to a challenge by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, which sought to put an end to the practice.

The court ruled that the state government’s SoP violated Section 22 of the 1960 Protection of Animals Act and a 2011 Central notification prohibiting the use of “bulls” as performing animals.

"We challenged the government's SOP, arguing that the Assam government attempted to override the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the Supreme Court's 2014 ruling banning the use of bulls as performing animals. The court upheld our position and reinstated the ban," says Diganta Das, senior advocate for PETA India.









‘Strong’ buffalos & divided opinions

For many, moh-juj is more than just a sport—it is a tradition deeply woven into Assam's cultural fabric. Proponents argue that these fights serve not only as entertainment but also as a means to ensure the good health of buffaloes.

“During winter, when the fog blankets the region, buffaloes naturally grow stronger, and their behaviour changes. To calm them down, we hold the moh-juj event. It’s not just for entertainment; it also has health benefits for the buffaloes,” explains Mukul.

Arup Das, an Assistant Professor at Gauhati University and son of Gunokanta, echoes this sentiment. “There’s a specific time when a buffalo is kept apart from the herd because, upon reaching adulthood, it begins ramming everything with its horns. To prevent injuries to other buffaloes, we isolate and feed that particular buffalo separately. This also helps us identify when it is ready for the fight,” he explains.

When asked why this behaviour is observed primarily before Magh Bihu, Arup admits, “We don’t know the exact scientific reason, but it seems tied to the season. During this time, they naturally become stronger. The moh-juj event helps channel that energy; otherwise, the buffalo would fight indiscriminately until it calms down. They are born this way and don’t need any training to fight,” he adds.

However, Dr. Bhupen Sarma, Director of Clinic at Veterinary College, Khanapara, offers a contrasting perspective. "Buffaloes are inherently docile and don't ram others at random. They are specifically trained for these fights. They are fed and conditioned before the event. In buffalo sheds housing 200 to 300 animals, fights rarely, if ever, occur naturally. The High Court's decision is commendable because events like this cause immense harm and often result in the death of many animals," asserts Dr. Sarma.









"Buffaloes are inherently docile and don't ram others at random. They are specifically trained for these fights," says Dr. Bhupen Sarma. Picture credit- @AugadhBhudeva, via-'X'





Balancing economics & honour

Buffalo fights, or moh-juj, are deeply ingrained in Assam’s traditions and culture, celebrated with fervour during the Magh Bihu festival. Beyond its cultural significance, moh-juj has also been a source of financial benefit for many.

Former secretary Mukul recalls a time when buffalo fighting was more than just a tradition. “There was a time when many households kept buffaloes. They fed and cared for them specifically to participate in the event and earn some money during the festive season. But after the ban in 2015, many people stopped rearing buffaloes at home,” he claims.

However, Arup offers a different perspective, arguing that the ban did not have a significant financial impact. “My father, Gunokanta, sold his buffaloes after last year’s moh-juj because he stopped farming due to his age, and managing the buffaloes in the paddy fields became difficult. While winners do receive a hefty prize money, the primary motivation is the respect and recognition that come with participating in the event. It’s about honour, you see,” Arup explains.

What’s next?

For now, moh-juj remains absent from Assam's cultural calendar. The 10-day period between January 15 and 25, which in 2024 saw numerous events taking place across the state under the government’s SOP, will pass in silence this year. The cheerful energy that once defined rural Assam during this time will be evidently missing.

"Growing up, we eagerly waited for the moh-juj event in our paddy fields. But this time, we will witness an empty field. No doubt, the ban will help save the animals, but at the same time, the age-old tradition will fade into oblivion," added Arup.

When asked why the Gauhati High Court disallowed Assam's moh-juj, despite the reinstatement of jallikattu, kambala, and bullock-cart races in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra since 2023, advocate Diganta explains, "Those states enacted specific laws to safeguard these practices. If the Assam government introduces similar legislation, there may be a possibility for such events to resume."









