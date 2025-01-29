Petition in SC against Minister for allegedly encouraging buffalo fight in Sivasagar

Guwahati, Jan 29: An RTI activist and member of Aranya Suraksha Samiti, Assam, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah for allegedly encouraging a buffalo fight during Magh Bihu celebrations in Sivasagar on January 15.

The petition claims that the event, which featured a buffalo fight (moh Juj) near Rang Ghar Winter Mela in Sivasagar's Rang Ghar Bakori, violated the Supreme Court's ban on animal fights.

Despite this, Minister Mallabaruah attended the event as the chief guest. The event was organised by the Rangpur committee on January 15.

In his petition, Dilip Nath, the RTI activist, expressed concern that, despite a clear prohibition by both the Supreme Court and the High Court, the event proceeded with Mallabaruah’s participation.

“Even after the Supreme Court and High Court's orders to ban such practices, the Rangpur committee organised the event, and Minister Mallabaruah attended as the chief guest. Rather than taking action against the organisers, he chose to participate," Nath told The Assam Tribune.

To support his petition, Nath submitted video footage of the event and Mallabaruah's speech as chief guest to the Supreme Court.

He has requested the court to take appropriate action against both the Rangpur committee and the Minister for violating the ban on animal fights.

Nath, while highlighting the legal significance of the court's directive, stated, "No one is above the law. When the courts issue an order, it must be followed."













Petition filed by RTI activist Dilip Nath

Despite the statewide ban on moh Juj, PETA India claimed that at least 11 buffalo fights were held in multiple districts of Assam during the Magh Bihu celebrations, including in Morigaon, Nagaon, and Sivasagar.

On January 28, an FIR was filed against the organisers of buffalo fights in Nagaon’s Raha during the recent Magh Bihu celebrations, following a complaint lodged by PETA India with the Raha police station.

It is worth noting that in December 2024, the Gauhati High Court had quashed a state government notification that sought to permit buffalo and bulbul fights during Magh Bihu under specific guidelines.

This ruling upheld a 2014 Supreme Court judgment that banned such practices, leading to a suspension of buffalo fights in Assam since 2015. However, these controversial events resumed last year, raising further concerns.