Moh-juj defy Gauhati High Court’s ban at Sivasagar’s Rangpur Bakori

Sivasagar, Jan. 15: In defiance of the Gauhati High Court’s ban on traditional moh-juj (buffalo fights) during Magh Bihu celebrations, the sport was observed near the Rang Ghar Winter Mela in Sivasagar's Rang Ghar Bakori, on Wednesday.

The last day of the six-day event, organised by the Sivasagar district committee of the Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad (TAYPA), saw buffaloes locking horns, the videos of which are in possession of The Assam Tribune.

The videos show buffaloes battling it out in an open paddy field, with several onlookers in attendance. According to reports, the buffalo fights were not officially organised by the TAYPA but were instead conducted “informally” by the buffalo-herders themselves.

TAYPA president Diganta Tamuli clarified, “Yes, there have been a few buffalo fights, but they were informally organised by the buffalo-herders, not by any organisation. In fact, moh-juj took place near the meji ghors in different heritage fields of Sivasagar such as Zerenga Pathar yesterday as well. But let me reiterate that no organisation has organised these fights after the court’s ban.”

Tamuli further added that the buffalo fights might have occurred after the felicitation of the buffalo herders, which included a monetary award and other recognitions. “We also conducted health checks for many buffaloes at the event. I believe they must have informally organised the fights after the felicitation, likely in one of the heritage fields in the area,” he added.

Suraj Gogoi, Secretary of the Rangpur Mela Organising Committee, shared insights into the event's itinerary on Wednesday, stating that the last day of the event focused on traditional sports that are slowly fading from the state’s cultural landscape.

"On January 15, we organised ancient traditional games from the era of Ahom Swargadeo, including rosi tana, pisol khoota boguwa, and kori khel, which are becoming rare in Assam," he said.

Earlier, on December 17, 2024, the Gauhati High Court, responding to petitions from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, struck down the Assam government's SOP (issued December 27, 2023) that had allowed buffalo and bulbul bird fights during January 15-25.

While the authorities have yet to comment, the continuation of these practices, despite the ban, has reignited the ongoing debate between preserving cultural heritage and adhering to legal frameworks governing animal rights.







