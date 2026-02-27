NDA seat-sharing talks in Assam continue, CM Sarma sets March 10 deadline

Guwahati, Feb 27: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has set March 10 as the new deadline to finalise the seat-sharing pact within the ruling NDA for the upcoming Assembly elections, revising earlier assertions that the deal was already settled.

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Sarma said talks are still underway with key allies, even as the BJP pursues discussions with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

“Our talks with the BPF will be complete within a day or two. It will be done with AGP by March 9-10. We hope everything will be finalised by then and we will be able to announce the alliance by March 10,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the seat-sharing arrangement with the Rabha Hasong Joutha Sangram Samiti (RHJSS) has already been concluded.

He further acknowledged that negotiations with other partners have taken longer than initially anticipated, in part due to the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections and the need for careful consultations.

Earlier, on January 7, he had said the agreement with AGP and smaller regional parties would be formalised by February 15.

In December last year, he had set January 15 as the target to conclude the discussions.

Under the current arrangement, the BJP, AGP, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and BPF hold assembly representations, while the RHJSS and Janashakti Party are NDA constituents without MLAs.

Meanwhile, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia has clarified that the party has not finalised any candidates for the Assembly polls so far, underscoring that all decisions will be taken by the party’s parliamentary board only after due process.

Saikia added that candidate selection will be based on party evaluation criteria, focusing on organisational strength, public acceptance and winning potential rather than personal preferences. He also stressed that the party does not distinguish between new and veteran leaders, merit, commitment and grassroots performance will guide nominations.