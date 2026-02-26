No BJP candidate finalised yet; board to decide: Assam BJP chief in Jorhat

Jorhat, Feb 26: Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia has categorically informed that no party candidate has been finalised for any constituency so far, making it clear that the final decision will be taken only after due process by the party’s parliamentary board.

Speaking to the press during his visit to Jorhat on Thursday, Saikia said, “No BJP candidate has been finalised anywhere. This is my final word. Until the parliamentary board announces the names one by one, no candidature should be considered confirmed.”

His remarks come in the backdrop of recent political speculation following comments by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a programme in Mariani on February 24, where he had hinted that sitting MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi could be fielded again from the Mariani constituency.

Responding to the speculation, Saikia emphasised that the party’s selection process is guided by a structured evaluation system rather than individual preferences.

“In the BJP, there is no distinction between old and new faces. Whoever meets the party’s parameters, earns public trust and has the highest possibility of winning, will be given the candidature. The expectations of the people and organisational strength are the deciding factors,” he said.

On whether younger leaders would be given prominence in the upcoming polls, the state BJP chief reiterated that merit and performance remain the only criteria.

“It could be someone from the younger generation or someone with long political experience. The party values capability, commitment and grassroots acceptance. Those progressing and demonstrating leadership within the organisation will be considered,” he added.

Taking a dig at Opposition alliances, Saikia said that the coalition efforts led by the Congress have failed to gain momentum among the people.

“Six months or a year ago, Congress formed a coalition, but it did not find acceptance among the public. We believe a strong Opposition is necessary in a democracy, but it should not be driven by personal ambition or the sole objective of becoming Chief Minister,” he said.

Saikia also alleged that the Opposition alliance lacks clarity in its vision.

“The natural cohesion among Congress, Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad is yet to be seen. Their only focus appears to be removing the present government rather than presenting a roadmap for Assam’s progress,” he said.

On the possibility of friendly contests between the BJP and its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Saikia said discussions are still underway and no final decision has been taken.

Earlier in the day, Saikia paid homage to freedom fighter and Assam’s first tea planter and freedom fighter Maniram Dewan on his death anniversary at his memorial in Chinamora Tea Estate in Jorhat.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted Dewan’s contribution to the freedom struggle and the tea industry in Assam.

Among those present were Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, along with senior BJP leaders and party workers.