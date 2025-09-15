Moran community’s ST stir intensifies; trade blockade cripples Tinsukia exports

Jorhat, Sept 15: The Moran community, on Monday, launched an indefinite trade blockade across Tinsukia district, pressing their long-standing demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The stir has brought the movement of trucks carrying timber, coal, tea, oil and natural gas from the district to a grinding halt.

Since 5 am on Monday, the blockade has been strictly enforced, stranding hundreds of loaded trucks along the Makum–Forland road. Several oil depots and gas plants have also suspended operations.

The agitation, spearheaded by the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) along with other community organisations, escalated after a series of massive rallies in Talap, Kakopathar, Margherita, and Tinsukia town.

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Assam in 2014 for election campaigning, he promised ST recognition for the Moran community. But even after 10 years that promise remains unfulfilled. Until our demands are met, our protest will continue,” said an AMSU member.

The union has warned that if their demands are ignored, the agitation will intensify further in the coming days.

“Both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister have betrayed the indigenous Moran people,” the member added.

Monday’s development marks the latest in a series of agitations launched by the community in recent days.

Earlier on Wednesday, an estimated 20,000 members of the Moran community marched through Tinsukia town, capping a wave of protests across upper Assam.

The rally, one of the largest in recent years, took place just days ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to the state on September 13.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, appealed to the six communities demanding ST status — Moran, Motok, Koch-Rajbongshi, Adivasi (tea tribes), Chutia and Tai Ahom — to exercise patience and suspend their protests.

Speaking in Kokrajhar, the Chief Minister warned that frequent agitations could “only delay the process further.”

“The process of granting ST status is moving forward with positive efforts. I am taking it ahead. People should not think protests are the only solution. We must find a middle ground,” Sarma told the press.











