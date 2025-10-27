‘Maintain decorum’: Assam theatre owners urge Zubeen fans before Oct-31 release

Guwahati, Oct 27: As Assam waits with bated breath to see its beloved icon Zubeen Garg in his final cinematic venture on October 31, local cinema hall owners have echoed public sentiment, announcing that Roi Roi Benale will continue to run “until the entire state watches it”.

“Some people will be able to watch it on the first day, while others may only get to see it on November 15. So, we will keep it running. Many halls have already scheduled 4–5 shows a day,” said Rajeev Bora, general secretary of the All Assam Cinema Hall Owners’ Association (AACHOA).

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the association said that Garg’s final cinematic outing would be prioritised over two upcoming Bollywood releases.

“Earlier, when Garg was alive, people used to watch his films twice. Now that he is no more, people will probably watch it four times or even more,” Bora added.

However, the association appealed to the grief-stricken public to maintain decorum inside theatres and refrain from creating disturbances during screenings.

“There must be no violent situation, as Garg himself never supported such behaviour. Offer love and most importantly, follow discipline while watching the film,” Bora urged.

The statement comes on the heels of a controversy over a sudden surge in ticket prices, with fans taking to social media to share complaints, screenshots and allegations that theatre owners were profiting from public emotion.

“It is extremely unfortunate. I want to clarify that local cinema halls have not increased the prices. The hikes were implemented by multinational chains such as Cinepolis and PVR. We could have done it too, but we did not,” Bora said.

He described the price hike as a “commercial strategy with business interests” dictated from “Delhi and Bombay”.

On Sunday, the Roi Roi Benale team also addressed the issue, stating that they had informed multiplex operators about the spike. The multiplexes have reportedly agreed to revert to regular prices, calling the increase a standard “dynamic pricing” practice.

Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, Roi Roi Benale is set to release simultaneously in theatres across 46 cities in India, including Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Dehradun, among others.

The film marks the icon’s final appearance on the silver screen. Its pre-release business has already crossed Rs 50 lakh, setting a new benchmark for the Assamese film industry.