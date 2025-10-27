Congress urges Assam govt to declare Zubeen Garg’s 'Roi Roi Binale' tax-free

Guwahati, Oct 27: Ahead of the release of Assam’s beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s final film Roi Roi Binale, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, on Monday, wrote to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging his government to declare the film tax-free across the state.

“I formally request the Government of Assam to declare the film tax free across the state so that more people can watch and connect with Zubeen Garg's final creative work. Such a step would honour Zubeen's lifelong commitment to elevating Assam's cultural heritage and ensure that this last artistic contribution is accessible to audiences in every corner of the state,” Gogoi stated in his letter.

Set to release on October 31, Roi Roi Binale has already generated massive public anticipation, with record-breaking advance ticket bookings across Assam.

“This strong reception shows the collective desire of the people to celebrate his legacy on the big screen,” the letter further mentioned.

The film will release simultaneously in theatres across 46 cities in India, including Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Dehradun.

Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, the film marks the legendary singer-actor’s final appearance on the silver screen. The pre-release business has already crossed Rs 50 lakh, setting a new benchmark for the Assamese film industry.

Produced by Garg and his wife Garima, Roi Roi Binale follows the emotional journey of a blind artiste, a story that now resonates even more deeply following Garg’s untimely and mysterious demise in Singapore last month.

To meet the unprecedented demand, cinema halls across Assam have added early morning shows, some starting as early as 6 am.

In Guwahati, the film registered a complete sell-out within minutes of bookings opening. Multiplexes have even rescheduled or cancelled other screenings to accommodate the surge in demand.

Furthermore, on online ticketing platforms, nearly all shows are marked in yellow, a clear sign of fast-filling seats and the public’s eagerness to witness Zubeen Garg’s final performance and celebrate the legacy of a cultural legend who defined an era of Assamese music and cinema.