Zubeen Garg’s final film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ to release in 46 cities on October 31

Guwahati, Oct 27: Assam’s beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s final film, Roi Roi Binale, will release in theatres across 46 cities in India on October 31, including Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Dehradun.

Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, the film marks the legendary singer-actor’s last appearance on the silver screen and has already shattered advance booking records, driven by an overwhelming wave of love and emotion following Garg’s untimely and mysterious demise in Singapore last month.

Fulfilling his long-cherished wish to release the film on October 31, the date now holds an emotional significance for fans.

According to the production team, the pre-release business has already crossed Rs 50 lakh — a record-breaking milestone for the Assamese film industry.

“The film has registered nearly Rs 50 lakh in pre-release sales; a feat never seen before in the Assamese film industry,” said a member of the production team of Roi Roi Binale.

Produced by Garg and wife Garima, the film traces the emotional journey of a blind artiste, a story that now carries profound emotional depth as audiences prepare to bid farewell to their beloved icon.

To meet unprecedented demand, cinema halls across Assam have added early morning shows, some starting as early as 6 am.

In Guwahati, Roi Roi Binale registered a complete sell-out within minutes of bookings opening.

Multiplexes have even cancelled or rescheduled other films to accommodate the film, with similar trends observed across the State.

Nearly all shows are marked in yellow on online ticketing platforms, indicating fast-filling seats and reflecting the public’s eagerness to witness Zubeen’s final performance.

“The film is not just a cinematic experience—it’s a tribute, a farewell, and a cultural moment that has united fans in grief, admiration, and celebration,” said a manager of a Guwahati-based cinema hall.

As the curtain rises on Roi Roi Binale, audiences across the country are not merely watching a film—they are celebrating the life, legacy, and artistry of Garg.

What was once a cinematic dream has now become a collective farewell, uniting fans in emotion and pride.