Kokrajhar rape case: Accused shot in police encounter during escape attempt

Kokrajhar, Jan 11: Situation remained tense in Kokrajhar on Sunday after police shot and injured the prime accused in the rape of a mentally challenged woman, during what officials described as an attempted escape while in custody.

According to police, the incident occurred near the Rani Ghuli area when accused Rafikul Islam was being escorted from a “safe zone” location to the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Kokrajhar.

During a stop for a toilet break, the accused allegedly snatched a weapon from an accompanying policeman, assaulted him and tried to flee.

Police opened fire in retaliation, leaving Islam with a bullet injury to his waist. Two policemen were also injured in the scuffle, sources said.

Islam, a resident of Chapar in Dhubri district, was initially taken to Kokrajhar RNB Civil Hospital for primary treatment and later referred to Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital for advanced medical care.

Islam, a labourer employed with an Assam Agency construction firm, was arrested in connection with the alleged rape of an orphaned and mentally unstable woman at a labour camp near Patharughat under Kokrajhar police station limits.

Police said the woman, who often wanders roadside areas, was allegedly lured to a shack at the camp on Saturday, where she was raped. Attempts were also made to suppress the crime, police added.

The incident sparked widespread public outrage, triggering massive protests across Kokrajhar town. Demonstrators blocked roads, disrupted normal life and demanded strict punishment for the accused, with some calling for capital punishment.

Tensions escalated further on Sunday as a 12-hour bandh, called from 6 am by the Kokrajhar District Committee of the World Hindu Federation, brought life in the headquarters of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) to a near standstill.

Shops, markets and business establishments remained shut, while public transport stayed largely off the roads. Streets wore a deserted look, and educational institutions and private offices were also affected.

Anticipating possible law and order challenges, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to prevent any escalation of violence.

Police said the situation continues to be closely monitored as investigations into the crime remain underway.