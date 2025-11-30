Key accused in Nalbari’s Mohkhuli murder-robbery arrested after three months

Nalbari, Nov 30: The key accused and alleged mastermind behind the brutal robbery-murder at Mohkhuli in Nalbari has been arrested after remaining absconding for nearly three months.

The accused, Kalpajyoti Deka, a resident of Mohkhuli, was taken into custody by Belsor Police following sustained investigation and coordinated efforts across districts. Police officials confirmed that Deka had been on the run since the night of the crime.

“I truly laud the efforts of the police. I was always in touch with them and I am satisfied with the way the investigation was carried out. After three months, the main culprit has finally been arrested. My father’s soul will rest in peace now as all the culprits are in police custody,” said the victim’s son.

In September, police had already arrested four individuals involved in the case, including a woman.

DIG Indrani Baruah stated that the Nalbari Police conducted the probe “scientifically through CID, fingerprint bureau, dog squad, and human intelligence.”

Those arrested earlier include Bhaskarjyoti Deka, Mrinmoy Bezbaruah, Rupam Bezbaruah (who later surrendered), and Puja Rajbongshi. “These four people were directly involved in the murder and robbery,” Baruah said.

Police also apprehended a young woman from Zoo Road, Guwahati, after recovering a stolen mobile phone belonging to the victim’s wife, Meera Barman.

The phone had been gifted to her by one of the accused.

“Initially, she did not cooperate, but through technical analysis we recovered the phone and confirmed her involvement,” Baruah added.

The crime took place on August 29, when three masked dacoits stormed the residence of retired government employee Promod Barman in Mohkhuli under Belsor Police Station.

The intruders tied up Barman and his wife, looted valuables for nearly half an hour, and then murdered him in front of her before fleeing.

With the arrest of Kalpajyoti Deka, police now have all accused persons in custody, marking a major breakthrough in the case.