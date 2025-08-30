Nalbari dacoity: Masked men tie up couple, kill retired employee, loot Mohkhuli house

Nalbari, Aug 30: A gang of three dacoits brutally murdered retired government employee Promod Barman in front of his wife at their Mohkhuli village residence under Belsor Police Station, Nalbari, on Friday night.

The incident occurred around 9:45 pm, when three armed, masked men broke into the couple’s home. They tied up Barman and his wife with ropes and looted the residence for nearly half an hour before committing the murder.

“At first, they tied my hands, legs, and mouth. Then they tied my husband and made him unconscious. I tried to escape while they were robbing the house, but they noticed me, caught me, and kicked me. My husband regained consciousness later, but as the miscreants could not restrain him, they killed him,” recalled Barman’s wife, Mira Talukdar, still in shock.

She alleged that the attackers might have been known to the family.

“The miscreants tied them separately. My mother is now mentally disturbed. I received a call around 11 pm. Since I work elsewhere, my wife and child live in a rented house and we usually come here on weekends. This seems like a pre-planned crime. We want a thorough investigation and justice,” said the victim’s son.

Police, led by the Superintendent of Police of Nalbari, Supriya Das, reached the spot soon after the incident and launched an investigation.

“So far a case has been registered and the investigation is underway. We will provide the details as soon as possible,” said SP Supriya Das

The gruesome murder has sent shockwaves through the district, with residents demanding swift justice and stronger security measures.

“It’s a really sad incident. It wasn’t even late at night — the crime happened around 9:45 pm. The area becomes deserted in the evening. We want a proper investigation, and the culprits must be punished,” said a local resident.