DIG Indrani Baruah outlines key breakthroughs in Nalbari and Sipajhar cases

Guwahati, Sept 12: Two murder cases in Assam — the Nalbari Mohkhuli double murder of August 29 and the Sipajhar triple murder of September 11 — have seen major developments, DIG Indrani Baruah briefing the media on Friday about arrests, recovered evidence and the path ahead.

Nalbari Mohkhuli Double Murder

On August 29, retired DC office employee Pramod Barman and his wife Meera Talukdar Barman were attacked in their Mohkhuli home. As the couple prepared to have dinner, four assailants entered from the backdoor, tied up Meera in the kitchen, and strangled Pramod to death before looting Rs 15,000 in cash, jewellery, rings, and a wristwatch. Meera survived by feigning unconsciousness.

DIG Baruah said Nalbari Police carried out the probe “in a scientific way through CID, fingerprint bureau, dog squad, and human intelligence.” Acting on leads, four accused were arrested: Bhaskarjyoti Deka of Mohkhuli village, Mrinmoy Bezbaruah, Rupam Bezbaruah (who later surrendered), and Puja Rajbongshi. “These four people were directly involved in the murder and robbery,” she said.

Police also arrested a young woman from Zoo Road in Guwahati after recovering Meera’s stolen mobile phone, which had been gifted to her by one of the accused. “Initially she did not cooperate with the investigation, but later, through technical analysis, we recovered the phone and established her involvement,” Baruah explained.

A scooter, motorcycle, gloves and monkey caps used in the crime have been seized. Three of the accused are already in judicial custody. However, the mastermind remains absconding. “There is one more accused we are yet to arrest. We have information he fled out of state after the crime, but our operations to nab him are continuing,” Baruah confirmed.

Sipajhar Triple Murder

On September 11, three members of a family were killed in their Narikoli home near a coconut plantation in Sipajhar, Darrang district. Baruah, who is supervising the case, said police have already recovered the khukri used in the murders. “We have obtained vital clues and the identity of the killer will soon be established. The investigation is progressing very rapidly,” she told reporters.

Forensic and CID teams from Guwahati have joined the probe. “We still have to piece together evidence at the scene, but I can assure you the guilty will be apprehended very soon,” Baruah said.

DIG Baruah stressed that both murders have shaken Assam, but assured that the police are closing in on all culprits. She praised Nalbari Police for their “excellent scientific investigation” and reiterated that no stone would be left unturned.

“The last accused in Nalbari had even fled to Mumbai after the crime and returned to Assam, where he was caught. We will track down every person involved,” she said.

With both cases under active investigation, police have promised swift and decisive action. “These are not fairy-tale investigations,” Baruah said firmly. “We are gathering hard evidence, and justice will be delivered.”