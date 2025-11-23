Jorhat–Majuli bridge construction to resume in December after year-long halt

Jorhat, Nov 23: Work on the long-delayed Jorhat–Majuli connecting bridge is set to resume in December, Majuli MLA Bhuban Gam said, offering hope to residents who have waited years for a reliable link to the river island.

The construction of the bridge, launched by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 29, 2021, had remained stalled for over a year, raising concerns among local residents.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has now confirmed that all pending clearances and tender processes have been completed.

The main construction contract, awarded to SPS Construction India Pvt. Ltd., also referred to by officials as SP Singla Company, is set to take effect immediately.

MLA Gam said the administration is fully prepared for the restart.

“All essential sanctions and tenders have been approved, and the contract has been granted to SP Singla Company. Machinery and preparations are underway,” he told the press.

During a site inspection, the PWD Chief Engineer said preliminary groundwork has been completed and that bridge construction and associated road work will now progress simultaneously.

“The main bridge has been re-sanctioned, the tender approved, and the contractor is ready to begin work. The Chief Minister has directed immediate action. Two years have been allotted for completion, and the project may finish even earlier,” the Chief Engineer said.

He added that the bridge component would cost Rs 659 crore, while an additional Rs 194 crore has been sanctioned for the road segment.

In a bid to prevent past delays, the work will be executed directly by the main company, with no sub-contracting permitted; a key clause introduced after earlier setbacks were attributed to issues involving subcontractors.

The Chief Engineer also noted that SP Singla is already engaged in similar projects and has begun setting up camps and preparing the site. The road construction, however, will be handled by a separate contractor.

The Jorhat–Majuli Bridge has been a longstanding demand of Majuli residents, who rely heavily on ferry services that often face disruptions during the monsoon.